Daily briefing: Missile standoff, Volvo ditches petrol, San Francisco fires

The stakes are getting higher and higher with North Korea. Pyongyang said its new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) can carry a large nuclear warhead — and it could potentially reach the US. The state news agency trumpeted it as a “gift” for the US on its national holiday. The claim prompted the US to call for a global effort to ratchet up economic pressure on Pyongyang and warned of UN action. But in dealing with North Korea, Donald Trump has limited options. Meanwhile, the leaders of China and Russia vowed to work together to peacefully defuse the deepening crisis — a diplomatic double act that contrasts with the US president’s sabre-rattling.

Separately, Europe is preparing for a visit from Mr Trump. The US traditionally leads the search for common approaches to the big global issues of the day at G20 summits. Not this time — China and Germany will move in to usurp the role. (Reuters, FT, NYT, Guardian, Bloomberg)

In the news

China-Russia deal

Beijing is to extend nearly $11bn to two Russian state entities that are under western sanctions. The two countries’ “co-operation fund” will invest in mutually beneficial projects but the agreements come at a time of growing scepticism in Moscow over the benefits of its relationship with Beijing. (FT)

Juncker slams ‘ridiculous’ parliament

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has launched a bitter attack on members of the European Parliament for failing to show up. It was one of the most acrimonious public rows between top EU officials in recent years and his anger stemmed from MEPs failing to attend the session reviewing the six-month presidency of Malta. (BBC)

Volvo ditches petrol

The carmaker announced that every model from 2019 onwards would have an electric motor, making it the first traditional carmaker to call time on vehicles powered solely by an internal combustion engine. (FT)

UK’s creativity boost

The number of new female entrepreneurs in the UK has risen far faster than men in the past decade, according to research from Aston University. Overall, however, men are still nearly twice as likely to be entrepreneurs. (FT)

Berlin braces for hacks

Germany is braced for a possible Russian campaign aimed at damaging democracy in the run-up to September’s election. A government report on security threats said dangers range from the loss of sensitive data to the planting of delayed-action malware. It would follow alleged Russian interference in the French elections earlier this year. (FT)

HSBC looks outside

Europe’s largest bank has approached Peter Hancock, the former boss of AIG, to be its next chief executive as incoming chairman Mark Tucker considers internal and external candidates. If Mr Hancock is hired, it would be the first time the bank has gone with somebody who is not from its own ranks. (Bloomberg)

The day ahead

Donald Trump arrives in Poland

The US president is expected to receive a warm welcome in Warsaw when he arrives for a visit ahead of the G20 summit in Hamburg later in the week. The ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) shares Mr Trump’s hostility towards accepting refugees, as well as his scepticism over multinational organisations. (FT)

Qatar’s deadline passes

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and its allies are scheduled to meet in Cairo on Wednesday to consider their next move in their dispute with Qatar. (FT)

Fed releases June minutes

The US Federal Reserve will release the minutes from last month’s meeting, where it raised rates for the second time in 2017. Investors will be looking for clues when the next rise will come. (CNBC)

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT's Week Ahead.

What we’re reading

Bracing for a fall

The question being asked in Britain and Europe is simple: how long can Theresa May last and can she deliver Brexit? A look inside the public battle raging between ministers over Brexit following the UK election. (FT)

Morocco’s ‘terrorist hunter’

Abdelhak El Khiyame, head of the Central Bureau of Judicial Investigation, claims he has disbanded 167 terrorist cells and, most recently, prevented a large-scale Isis attack on the popular surfing resort of Essaouira. The career detective, unusually for a counter-terror chief in the Arab world, is a familiar presence in the media. (The National)

Black cabs and Uber fight for future

London’s cabbie wars are less about the disruptive power of an app, or a new business model, than about the disruption of Britain. (NYT)

Dashing through the snow

Siberia’s reindeer herders have opened their tents to tourists. Camping in traditional nomad’s tepee, the FT gets a glimpse into the lives of the Nenets. (FT)

San Francisco is burning

Homes in San Francisco’s Mission District keep mysteriously going up in flames. Could there be a plot by landlord arsonists to clear out the district to make way for the Silicon Valley tech elite? (GQ)

Video of the day

North Korea’s long-range missile

Pyongyang risks provoking confrontation with US after it claimed a rocket fired on Tuesday was its first intercontinental ballistic missile launch. (FT)