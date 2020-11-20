FT essays from Jan Morris, who has died aged 94 A collection of stories from the transgender historian and travel writer © Corbis/Getty Images | Writer and historian Jan Morris at home in north Wales Writer Jan Morris on reporting from Everest and changing sexTravel has fuelled her outsized life. At 91, she reflects on the meaning of adventure Why I started a diary aged 90, by Jan MorrisFirst up: music, tears and American ‘niceness’, and why the English don’t smile now Jan Morris: a tale of two beachesWhere Waikiki is full of rock ’n’ roll dazzle, Cricieth in Wales has rather more modest charms. But, says the renowned travel writer, there are reasons to love them both All-time highOn the climb’s 60th anniversary, the sole reporter on the expedition that conquered Everest returns to the Welsh hotel that served as the team’s training camp The Diary: Jan MorrisThe writer muses on pilots, poetry and martinis Oxford’s new architectureContemporary buildings have reinvigorated – rather than ruined – this historic city More from this Series Jan Morris in the heart of WalesDolgellau, a small town in the heart of Wales, is full of surprises Mellow Torcello The Alpine railwayFor nearly one hundred years, the Jungfrau Railway has kept the Bernese Oberland as one of Europe’s supreme destination A proper piazzaFor years the Piece Hall, a Georgian glory that began life as a Halifax wool exchange, suffered neglect. But a new project could reinvigorate it as a centre of public life