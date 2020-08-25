Jack Ma’s Ant Group has filed for an initial public offering in Hong Kong and Shanghai that is expected to raise about $30bn in what could be the world’s largest offering, exceeding that of Saudi Aramco last year.

The Chinese payments company, whose prospectus for the offering for the first time revealed the scope of its business, said it would sell at least 10 per cent of its shares in the dual offering.

But one person familiar with the deal said the financial technology group was aiming to raise roughly $30bn at a valuation of $200bn to $300bn and would sell 15 per cent of its shares, 5 per cent in Hong Kong and 10 per cent in Shanghai. The company’s shares were recently trading at a valuation of $200bn.

Last year, Ant earned Rmb18bn ($2.6bn) in net profit on Rmb120.6bn in revenue, with its payments business contributing 43 per cent of its sales. Ant said its Alipay app, China’s dominant mobile payment platform, has 1bn annual users, with 711m active monthly.

Additional reporting by Nian Liu in Beijing