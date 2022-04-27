China’s moves in the South Pacific
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT News Briefing news every morning.
US tech stocks fell to their lowest level in more than a year, the Brexit trade deal has caused a “steep decline” in UK trade with the EU, Chinese businesses have scoured the globe for important strips of land including islands in the South Pacific.
Mentioned in this podcast:
Alphabet earnings decline as online advertising momentum slows
UK-EU trade relationships tumble after Brexit
The Chinese companies trying to buy strategic islands
US steps up efforts to court Solomon Islands after China security deal
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva, and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published