US tech stocks fell to their lowest level in more than a year, the Brexit trade deal has caused a “steep decline” in UK trade with the EU, Chinese businesses have scoured the globe for important strips of land including islands in the South Pacific.

Alphabet earnings decline as online advertising momentum slows

UK-EU trade relationships tumble after Brexit

The Chinese companies trying to buy strategic islands

US steps up efforts to court Solomon Islands after China security deal

