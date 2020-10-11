@pieces_by_an_aesthetic_pursuit (30.2k followers)

Pieces, the fanciful design line by New York creative agency An Aesthetic Pursuit, offers a kaleidoscope of colour for the home. Wavy hand-tufted cotton rugs look like walkable rainbows; fluffy Teddy faux-fur chairs and poufs come in shades like blush pink, lemon yellow, brown and ivory. Its custom design work promises colourways “only limited by your imagination”. pieceshome.com

@carolinekaufman © @carolinekaufman

@carolinekaufman (75.8k followers)

“Translating daydreams into colour patterns” is how Brooklyn-based Caroline Kaufman describes her work as a textile designer and artist. Her abstract pieces – wall hangings, rugs and prints where vibrant colours are starkly juxtaposed – are designed to convey “childlike, unadulterated ideas”, but also resemble Bauhaus prints projected onto upcycled fabrics. carolinerosekaufman.com

@hellemardahl © Alastair Philip Wiper

@hellemardahl (93.8k followers)

Copenhagen’s Helle Mardahl designs organic candy-coloured vessels, lighting and homewares that are mouth-blown to take on shapes that recall party balloons and inflated bubblegum. Her palette also extends to her Bon Bon furniture collection – radically different pieces with strong geometric lines – in peach tree and golden amber, dusty purple and yellow sand. hellemardahl.com

@bi_rite © @bi_rite

@bi_rite (71.7k followers)

New York’s Bi-Rite Studio, a design store established in 2016 selling “pop-inspired pieces with a bold colour palette” – like the 1980s Denis Balland chairs for Fermob – has launched its own collection of playful designs: from Tubo, marshmallowy bookends in powder-coated glossy steel (choose from blush pink, forest green, mint and corn), to contemporary wall mirrors in lilac and sky blue. biritestudio.com

@indiamahdavi © Leandro Farina

@indiamahdavi (225k followers)

Iranian-French interior architect India Mahdavi is the queen of colour – her bio reads “polyglotte & polychrome”. Her masterpiece is The Gallery at Sketch, where blush sofas sit on a zig-zag floor. She unveiled new versions of her Bishop stool and Bicéphale tray at Paris Design Week, each covered in colourful cloisonné flowers. For the full spectrum, see her 2019 Flowers paints. india-mahdavi.com