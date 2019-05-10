The UK government is to trial the use of gender-neutral language to define science, technology, engineering and maths apprenticeships to encourage more women to become trainees in these areas.

Women accounted for just 8.9 per cent of so-called Stem apprenticeships, including architects, IT professionals and statisticians, in the 2017/18 financial year.

Although this was up from 7.7 per cent during the same period in 2014/15, the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IfA), which administers standards for training under the apprenticeship levy programme, is under pressure to move the dial significantly further.

The gender-neutral advert not only removes references to his and her, but tries to get a better balance of words judged to be masculine, such as “determined” and “boasting”, with feminine ones, such as “co-operative” and “empathetic”.

The focus on wording has been championed by Jo Morfee, co-founder and director of educational charity InnovateHer, who sits on a panel of experts advising the government on new Stem apprenticeship standards.

She was inspired to act by a gender neutral job advert for senior data analyst roles created by one of her organisation’s corporate partners, Shop Direct, which generated a 40 per cent increase in female applicants on previous campaigns.

“The use of gender-neutral language has the potential to have a huge impact on the outcome,” Ms Morfee said, adding that women account for only 17 per cent of technology workers in the UK. “I’m very pleased that the institute is taking this on board.”

A pilot will apply gender-neutral language to 12 apprenticeship standards, which are devised by groups of employers and signed off by the IfA. This is a drop in the ocean, however, compared with the 440 apprenticeship standards the IfA have approved since the levy scheme started in April 2017.

Ana Osbourne, the IfA’s deputy director for apprenticeship approvals, said her team would never want to discourage women from applying for certain roles and was curious to see whether wording in apprenticeship material had the same effect as it had in job adverts before rolling it out more widely.

“Research has shown that the language used in job adverts can make the job more or less appealing to one gender,” she said. “We are looking at how this applies to the wording in apprenticeships.”

Under the apprenticeship levy, employers with annual wage bills over £3m must set aside an equivalent of 0.5 per cent of this sum to fund workplace training.

The main target of the levy, set out in 2015 by the then chancellor George Osborne, was to generate 3m new apprenticeships by 2020. Few believe this ambition will now be reached.

Gender equality was not one of the targets laid out in the legislation needed to create the levy. But the scheme was criticised by the National Audit Office, Whitehall’s spending watchdog, for being unambitious in the targets for improving take up of apprenticeships among ethnic minorities and people from disadvantaged backgrounds.