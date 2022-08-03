“I always like a bite of food to feel like the Fourth of July in your mouth: small explosions of flavour where each bite is different.” Welcome to our summer Food & Drink-themed mini-series, where every Wednesday for four weeks, an expert teaches us something new. Lilah’s second guest is Ayesha Nurdjaja, executive chef and partner of Shuka and Shukette in New York. Ayesha is an expert at flavour. Her Italian and Filipino heritage, childhood in Brooklyn and travels to the Middle East have fused into a signature style. She explains how balancing flavour is like making music, how to develop and push your palate, and how to taste.

Want to stay in touch? We love hearing from you. We’re on Twitter @ftweekendpod, and Lilah is on Instagram and Twitter @lilahrap.

Links and mentions from the episode:

– Ayesha is on Instagram at @ayesharare

– Ayesha teaches us to cook shakshuka: https://www.today.com/video/learn-how-to-make-shakshuka-a-one-pot-meal-for-the-holidays-127622213623

– Ayesha shares her mother’s Italian meatball recipe: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=580377019271350

Special offers for FT Weekend listeners, from 50% off a digital subscription to a $1/£1/€1 trial can be found here: http://ft.com/weekendpodcast

Want to join us at the FT Weekend festival in London on September 3? Buy a ticket at ft.com/ftwf. And here’s a special £20 off promo code, specifically for FT Weekend listeners: FTWFxPodcast22

This episode was produced by Molly Nugent. Original music by Metaphor Music. Mixing and sound design by Breen Turner and Sam Giovinco.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.