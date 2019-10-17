Norway's krone has dipped to a fresh record low against the euro, even though the country’s central bank has lifted interest rates four times since last year, defying expectations for the Nordic currency to strengthen.

The Norwegian krone fell 0.3 per cent to trade at 10.18 per euro by mid-afternoon in Oslo, extending its drop over the past month to 3 per cent and exceeding the previous low of 10.17 touched in the financial crisis in December 2008, according to Refinitiv data.

The krone has lost nearly 6 per cent of its value against the euro over the past six months, the worst performance of any major currency, according to Bloomberg data.

Scandinavian currencies have been weighed down by rising trade tensions, but analysts are still puzzled by the krone’s weakness given the health of the domestic economy and the fact that the central bank has been raising interest rates at a time when most other central banks have been cutting.

“I’m struggling to find the evidence in the flow data,” said Carl Hammer, head of macro strategy at SEB. “We can blame the Riksbank for the weak Swedish krona”, but that doesn’t hold in the case of Norway, he added.

The OBX is full of stuff that global investors aren’t that keen on right now

The Swedish krona is also close to its all-time low, as the Riksbank — the world’s oldest central bank — is holding interest rates below zero to ward off deflationary forces. It lifted interest rates slightly to minus 0.25 per cent this year, but with the economy slowing economists expect the Riksbank to stay steady for the foreseeable future.

As a result, the Swedish krona has fallen 3.5 per cent against the euro over the past six months, extending its decline from its post-financial crisis peak to about 24 per cent — a slump that has caused political ructions domestically.

Norway’s central bank is now planning to pause its interest rate increases, and oil prices have failed to rally as much as some analysts have predicted, which may be denting the currency.

The Oslo stock market is dominated by energy-related companies, and has also underperformed other bourses, Mr Hammer at SEB noted. “The OBX is full of stuff that global investors aren’t that keen on right now,” he said.

The Swedish krona also dipped after dismal employment data earlier on Thursday, but recovered to climb against the euro after the country’s statistics office said that the data may have been affected by issues surrounding its collection.

“We’ve had a tremendous upturn in unemployment numbers lately, which has been suspiciously strong,” Mr Hammer said. “It’s on par with what we saw in 2008, and it is clear that we’re not entering that kind of period, even though the economy is slowing.”