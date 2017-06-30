Grenfell: who will investigate and how long will it take?

The investigations into the Grenfell Tower disaster in London will be led by a public inquiry and a police probe into potential criminal offences, such as manslaughter. But there will also be inquests into the deaths — the toll is currently at least 80 — and potentially a wide range of civil claims.

It could be many years before all the investigations and any related legal cases have fully run their course.

Who will chair the public inquiry?

The inquiry will be led by Sir Martin Moore-Bick, a former Court of Appeal judge with a 50-year legal career. He has promised “a vigorous inquiry that gets to the truth as quickly as possible”, although some people who live in the area around Grenfell in west London have questioned whether his remit will be broad enough.

Sir Martin, who retired only six months ago, was called to the Bar in 1969 and began his legal career specialising in commercial contracts. He became a High Court judge in 1995 and a Lord Justice of Appeal in 2005.

He is highly respected among the legal profession. Jonathan Fisher QC, who encountered him in court, described Sir Martin as “phenomenally bright”, adding: I think they have made a very good appointment and I have every confidence he will get this right.”

What will the public inquiry look at and how long will it take?

The inquiry will look at how the Grenfell fire started, the reason it spread so quickly and why so many people died. It will also look at the refurbishment of the 24-storey tower block in 2015-16, including the installation of exterior cladding and insulation, because it appears these flammable materials helped the fire to move rapidly over the building.

Reflecting on his focused remit, Sir Martin said on Thursday: “I’m well aware the residents and the local people want a much broader investigation and I can fully understand why they would want that. Whether my inquiry is the right way in which to achieve that I’m more doubtful.”

It is hard to say how long Sir Martin’s work will take, because some public inquiries drag on for years. For example, the Chilcot inquiry into the Iraq war was set up in 2009 and did not report until 2016. Sir Martin said he would be “very disappointed if we couldn’t get a preliminary report out in under a year”.

Will criminal charges be brought?

Detective Superintendent Fiona McCormack, who is overseeing the Metropolitan Police’s investigation into Grenfell, said last week: “We are looking at every criminal offence from manslaughter onwards . . . and we are reviewing every company at the moment involved in the building and refurbishment of Grenfell Tower.”

This could therefore involve charges under the UK corporate manslaughter and corporate homicide act of 2007 if it could be shown there was a gross breach of a duty of care that caused the fire to spread so rapidly — although untangling the web of manufacturers, contractors and sub-contractors that were involved in Grenfell’s refurbishment will not be a simple task.

Public inquiries cannot determine civil or criminal liability but their findings and conclusions could be used in a criminal or civil case, said Alex Peebles, a solicitor at Duncan Lewis.

Is the Grenfell fire all about the cladding?

The Reynobond PE cladding on the tower block was made by Arconic, the US engineering company. Arconic said on Monday it had stopped global sales of the product — which has a flammable plastic core — “for use in high-rise applications” because of the “inconsistency of building codes across the world”.

That does not mean Arconic is necessarily exposed to legal claims, however. “Under the [UK] consumer protection act, any culpability depends on there being a defect in the product, not on whether injury was foreseeable,” said Theo Huckle QC, a barrister at Doughty Street Chambers. “If people think something is not safe and there is a risk of damage, that will be a breach of duty — but that isn’t always clear.”

Any product liability claim would hinge on whether the product provided the level of safety people are entitled to expect, said Tim Annett, a partner at Irwin Mitchell. “A court would have to consider how the cladding was marketed, the instructions for use, warnings on how it should or should not be used, and was this a product that ought to have been used according to UK law.”

Can Grenfell survivors or relatives bring their own cases?

There is a wide range of possible civil cases that lawyers are examining. These include product liability claims under the consumer protection act and negligence under common law if there was a breach of any duty of care. Other cases could proceed under the human rights act, possibly via article 2, which obliges the state to protect the right to life, or article 8, which guarantees the right to a family life.

Lawyers with expertise in such cases caution, however, that civil claims should only be brought once Sir Martin’s inquiry and other investigations have indicated who was responsible for what. As a result, civil cases are likely to be at the back of the queue.

“Potentially there are many areas of culpability and a lot of information needs to be gathered by the public inquiry, inquests, any criminal proceedings and the like. This is very much an evolving picture,” said Mr Annett.