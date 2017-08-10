Dalian Wanda reshuffles $1bn of assets

Chinese property tycoon Wang Jianlin has embarked on a big asset reshuffling within his empire to reduce the leverage of Dalian Wanda’s listed arm as regulators increase the pressure on acquisitive dealmakers to cut debt.

Hong Kong-listed Wanda Hotel Development announced late on Wednesday it would buy nearly $1.1bn of assets from Wanda’s theme park and hotel management units. It will also sell its stakes in four of its most prominent overseas development projects for an undetermined amount, giving the conglomerate’s unit Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties 100 per cent ownership.

The restructuring comes a day after the group denied rumours it was trying to sell nearly $2bn of property projects in Australia, which are among those sold to DWCP.

Analysts said the asset reshuffle was a move to group similar assets together while freeing up its listed arm of expensive overseas real estate projects.

“There could be an element of trying to get the real estate part of [Wanda] more clearly defined, since real estate has been a big part of this crackdown. Maybe that is an olive branch to regulators,” said Andrew Polk, co-founder of Beijing-based research group Trivium.

“My suspicion is that this is a tidying up exercise,” said Nigel Stevenson, an analyst at GMT Research in Hong Kong. “Just in terms of ownership [of real estate projects], 100 per cent is much simpler.”

The sale, which still requires shareholder approval, in effect transforms Wanda’s listed arm from a property developer to solely managing and designing Wanda’s tourism and hotel properties as part of an “asset light” approach the company adopted in the face of dipping sales.

“The business of management service is less capital intensive than property development,” said Kaven Tsang, a vice-president at Moody’s.

Wanda’s restructuring comes against a financial clampdown on some of the country’s most aggressive dealmakers, whose corporate debt levels regulators worry could jeopardise China’s economy.

In July, Wanda became one of five conglomerates investigated for their exposure to financial risk, while separately regulators warned Chinese banks to restrict additional financing to the property company. In an interview with the Financial Times in April, Mr Wang admitted that an acquisition bid for Dick Clark Productions had fallen through because of capital controls.

Wanda recently signed a deal to sell $9.43bn worth of hotel and tourism properties, including its Nanchang theme park that was intended to rival Disney Shanghai, to developers Sunac and R&F Properties. Proceeds will go to pay down approximately $24bn in DWCP’s debts, which come due next year.

The asset reshuffle also illustrates the role Mr Wang has within the overall Wanda property empire as he uses the newly-privatised DWCP to shoulder the conglomerate’s overall debts. Mr Wang and family members are majority shareholders in DWCP, which also has a 65 per cent ownership stake in Wanda Hotel Development.

Under the new restructuring, Wanda Hotel Development will transfer nearly $5bn worth of unfinished overseas development projects to unlisted DWCP, including its $1.1bn One Nine Elms project in London as well as a $1.28bn development in Chicago. That will help reduce overall debt at Wanda Hotel Development, which saw its revenues plunge more than 80 per cent in 2016 because of declining property sales.

Moreover, the overseas projects are now wholly owned by Wanda’s core private arm, which is not required to make as many public financial disclosures. Mr Wang delisted DWCP from the Hong Kong exchange last year in a $4.4bn deal. Under the deal, Mr Wang has one more year to relist the unit on the mainland, where valuations are 20 per cent higher on average.

“Obviously, there’s less transparency for a non-listed company. The chairman of the company can potentially have more direct say,” said Mr Polk. “You’re ticking a bunch of boxes at the same time with this restructuring.”