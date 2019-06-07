Is it possible top executives at listed companies are not paid enough? That is heretical stuff coming from Lex, perhaps. Yet there is evidence which asks us to evaluate bosses’ worth differently. Take this week’s kerfuffle over Mark Gordon, creative supremo of Entertainment One, which owns the Peppa Pig franchise. Reports that he would resign, denied the next day by the company, caused its market value to swing wildly.

Share price reactions to executive changes give a sense of how markets perceive them. Sometimes the market is dismayed. At other times, an embarrassing share rally follows. Shares in German engineer Thyssenkrupp rose 9 per cent when its chairman went last year. The reaction may not come right away. Gavin Patterson, the beleaguered former chief executive of BT Group, did not trigger an immediate reaction when he left a year ago. Over the next six months BT’s share price outperformed all its European peers.

As for Mr Gordon, we might assess his potential worth from the jump in the company’s market value once Entertainment One confirmed that he would stay. Adjusting that for tax and annualising, he should have been paid £20m a year, a lot more than his bosses make. The same calculation suggests Kate Swann, erstwhile boss of UK food services group SSP, deserved about £23m annually. That is more than triple her already substantial pay in recent years. The companies are of similar size.

High CEO pay always irks those on smaller incomes. Investor reactions when bosses quit suggest high compensation is not always egregious.