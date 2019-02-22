FT subscribers can click here to receive Brussels Briefing every day by email.

Another transatlantic spat is brewing between the EU and Donald Trump and this time it’s over dirty money.

Brussels last week drew up its first “blacklist” of 23 territories outside the bloc it thinks pose money laundering risks to Europe’s financial system. Four overseas US territories and Saudi Arabia were whacked on the list, sparking a fresh rift with Washington and also raising hackles in Europe’s most powerful capitals.

For the US administration, Brussels “flawed” exercise falls short of international standards on identifying illicit cash flows. The EU has included Guam, American Samoa, the US Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico, as well as Riyadh. None of those appear on a list of allegedly deficient territories compiled by the Financial Action Task Force — the global body charged with identifying terror financing and money laundering risks.

EU governments are also unhappy with the European Commission branching out into this politically sensitive naming and shaming exercise. The FT has reported on complaints from the Brits, French, Germans, and others that they weren’t let in on the commission’s methodology and were only told who would be included when it was already too late.

“The process has been surprising for everyone involved,” said one EU diplomat.

The EU list threatens those on it with reputational damage and practical consequences. European banks will have to carry out additional checks when dealing with counterparts in the named countries.

The fight’s not over yet. The Brussels Briefing has learnt the UK is considering leading a rearguard action to block the blacklist.

The EU exercise poses a particular risk for the Brits. If they leave the bloc as scheduled next month, some of their overseas territory tax havens would be possible inclusions for future updated versions of the list. Along with France, Britain also has a sensitive trading relationship with the Saudis that risks being complicated by the blacklist.

The Americans are also putting the squeeze on the Europeans. “I’ve rarely seen anything like it”, says one seasoned Brussels official on the US lobbying efforts, which have reached the highest ranks of the commission.

Vera Jourova, EU commissioner in charge of justice, says governments are more annoyed about who ended up on the blacklist rather than how they got there.

“Member states are looking at the territories and then making judgments based on their [bilateral] relationships with them” Jourova told the FT.

Governments now have fewer than three weeks to form a blocking majority to scrap the list. The deadline looms on March 12. The European Parliament, which is championing the commission, is due to sign off its approval for the blacklist in the next week.

The Brits have little chance of success. Even with French backing and US pressure, it’s unlikely the UK will rally enough support to meet the thresholds needed to veto the blacklist. But it might not stop them trying.

Chart du jour: Germany pushes down the rest

Germany’s factory output has registered its worst month since the height of the eurozone crisis, helping push the eurozone’s overall PMI measure into negative territory. (fastFT)

Planet Europe

Orban out

Have the EPP finally had enough of Viktor Orban? CDU chairwoman AKK tells Der Spiegel it’s time for Orban to prove he belongs in the EU’s main rightwing family. After days of silence over campaign posters vilifying Jean-Claude Juncker, top EPP politician Manfred Weber tells Süddeutsche Zeitung the Hungarian’s behaviour is causing “disbelief and anger” among his conservative allies:

“I find some of the rhetoric unacceptable. You cannot belong to the EPP and campaign against the current EPP Commission President. This is simply not possible. The CDU and CSU will deal with it. Viktor Orban must realise that he is currently moving away from the EPP.”

The political commission

Writing in the FT, Pierre Moscovici hits back at criticism from the Dutch foreign minister — and defends the idea of the “political commission”.

Commissioners on trial

Romania’s government, holders of the EU presidency, has launched a criminal investigation into whether two Brussels commissioners “falsified” the country’s annual report on the rule of law. (Euractiv, FT)

Nexit or not?

Thierry Baudet, leader of the Netherlands’ upstart Eurosceptic party, has reaffirmed his commitment to leave the EU amid talk his party was going soft on the idea. (Volkskrant)

Not an EU army

The New York Times reports on the German army battalion where one in four soldiers are Dutch and the rallying cry is for Europe:

The tanks are German, the radio system is Dutch and the language of command increasingly English. Often Germans and Dutch ride in the same tank. “We already work much more closely together than the politicians had envisaged,” said Colonel Niemeyer, the German commander. Would he die for Europe? “Yes”.

Dealing with no-deal

The FT has the scoop on a UK government warning that queues for the Eurostar could reach 15,000 a day in the event of a no-deal Brexit. Alex Barker breaks down how the EU is preparing for a whole new round of negotiations with the Brits to manage the fallout on everything from its next budget to fisheries from April 18.

Saarland’s secrets

The Economist on the small German border region that’s home to some of the country’s most prolific recent politicians and leaders.

Child’s play

Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has been in Brussels to tell Jean-Claude Juncker he risks being among the “greatest villains of all time” if politicians don’t get more ambitious on EU emission targets. (Reuters, Guardian)

Copyright mea culpa

The EU’s digital commissioner has apologised for a Medium post that called anti-copyright campaigners a “mob” (h/t Laura Kayali). The commission has taken down the post.

Almunia to Greece

Joaquín Almunia, a former EU competition commissioner, has a new job overseeing Greece’s bailout at the European Stability Mechanism.

The end of the Anglosphere

Bloomberg’s editor-in-chief John Micklethwait thinks the rest of the world shouldn’t be too quick to celebrate the demise of Trump’s US or Brexit Britain:

“You may not like pontificating Anglos, but everybody who cares about liberty and the rule of law should pray for them to be heard. The place on the stage that America and Britain used to occupy has not been filled by worthy European social democrats like Emmanuel Macron; instead autocrats spouting fake news have come to the fore.”

