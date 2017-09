Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Two years ago India was being hailed as the bright spot in a gloomy global economy. But its much touted economic boom is now faltering. The FT’s South Asia bureau chief Amy Kazmin, asked India’s former central bank governor, Raghuram Rajan, for his view on what’s causing the slowdown.

