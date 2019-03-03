One of the world’s most influential financial regulators has called for external checks on the riskiness of banks’ loans as the fallout continues from an accounting failure at the UK’s Metro Bank.

Bill Coen, secretary-general of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, the global rule-setter, said auditors should be given responsibility for checking banks’ calculations to minimise the scope for errors or cheating, in a sign that the crisis at the nine-year-old bank is reverberating around the industry.

“Involving external audit to play a role in assessing a bank’s risk weightings is a very interesting prospect,” Mr Coen told the Financial Times. “I see the merit in having another line of defence to ensure assets are [given] the proper risk weighting.”

Appeals for reform are mounting, given concerning evidence of mistakes in calculating so-called risk-weighted asset (RWA) numbers, which are decisive in determining how much equity capital a bank must have. Capital levels are key to banks’ robustness.

Metro was revealed in January to have miscategorised a range of mortgages, alarming shareholders and causing friction with regulators. It admitted last week that fixing the error and allotting the correct risk weighting to those loans had inflated its assets, weighted for risk, by 11 per cent, prompting a £350m capital raising. Shares in Metro have halved over the past six weeks.

Shortly after the mistake first emerged, the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales pushed the idea of auditing RWA calculations. Bankers privately rubbished the proposal as self-interested, as auditing RWAs would entail additional complex fee-based work. The audit profession is already under attack by policymakers, particularly in the UK, where the collapse of facilities management company Carillion highlighted the superficiality of many audits.

The dispute over the trustworthiness of RWA calculations comes shortly after another element of banks’ judgment on lending risk was usurped by international accounting rules known as IFRS9. That standard, introduced last year, forces banks to set aside credit loss provisions upfront rather than when evidence of losses emerges.

Mr Coen’s support for RWA audits reflects the Basel committee’s longtime concern over large unexplained divergences in the way different banks appear to judge the riskiness of similar loans. The error at Metro, a small but fast-growing UK lender, was to put some loans into standard risk-weighting buckets, determined by the UK regulator. Large complex banks use sophisticated risk models that experts admit can be used to game RWA calculations. While the models themselves must be approved by regulators, there is currently no external check on how the models are used from year to year.

Some bank boards are growing nervous about the use of RWA models, which reduce risk weightings and thus capital requirements in areas of lending where losses have been low, without reflecting the likelihood of a turn in the credit cycle. The chairman of one large European lender said he had been disturbed to see his group’s mortgage risk weighting decline by a third over the past few years: “I do believe risk weights should be audited,” he said.