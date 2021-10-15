The challenge of toxic workplace culture has been revealed in a new survey of lawyers. At a time of fierce competition for talent, the great majority of respondents to the international survey said they would avoid certain (unnamed) firms when seeking a new job because of the risk to their wellbeing and mental health.

Some 340 of the 376 lawyers who took part in the survey, anonymously, said there were some firms they would never join, regardless of the pay on offer.

In the past 12 months, just over a third of the respondents had actively considered leaving the legal profession or changing their specialism, according to RSGi, which carried out the survey for the Financial Times Innovative Lawyers (Europe) report.

“Throwing money at the problem won’t make the problem go away,” said one lawyer.

Another respondent said that, as soon as a client requires a response from lawyers, caring goes out the window: “No firm feels able to say ‘no’ because another firm will say ‘yes’.”

Lawyers at top tier firms have been in high demand in the past 12 months and many have seen their hours increase.

“I would strongly consider moving to a firm which retains full remote working opportunities post-pandemic,” said one.

Survey of professionals in legal services