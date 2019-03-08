FT Series

Tefaf Maastricht 2019

As the European Fine Art Fair returns to the Netherlands, we talk to collectors and look in depth at art in Europe
Tefaf Maastricht’s new direction

Christophe Van de Weghe, the fair’s chairman of Modern, discusses the challenge of luring the next generation of buyers

Divine provenance: why we should care where an art work comes from

From famous owners to historical significance, the stories behind works of art are becoming increasingly valuable

Five newcomers to watch at Tefaf Maastricht

From Symbolic & Chase to Almine Rech, here are some exhibitors to look out for

Collector Laurent Dumas on his plan for a new private museum on Paris’ Ile Seguin

The president of French real-estate developer Emerige is opening a 5,000 sq metre space for his collection and other works

Why art dealer Richard Feigen is (reluctantly) selling five Old Masters

The veteran dealer discusses this love of older art and the decision to let go of some of his prized works

Shrines to the line: inside Paris Drawings Week

From the Salon du Dessin to the Pushkin Museum, the event spans the history of the draughtsman’s art

More from this Series

The known unknowns: why some Old Masters remain anonymous

Outside of the most famous painters, scores of ‘Notname’ artists’ identities are lost to history

The rise of private sales at auction houses

Plus: sprightly start to contemporary auctions; London gallery decamps to New York

Here are the art fairs and sales to watch in 2019

A look ahead to some key events in the art market this year