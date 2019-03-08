FT Series Tefaf Maastricht 2019 As the European Fine Art Fair returns to the Netherlands, we talk to collectors and look in depth at art in Europe Tefaf Maastricht’s new direction Christophe Van de Weghe, the fair’s chairman of Modern, discusses the challenge of luring the next generation of buyers Friday, 8 March, 2019 Divine provenance: why we should care where an art work comes from From famous owners to historical significance, the stories behind works of art are becoming increasingly valuable Friday, 8 March, 2019 Five newcomers to watch at Tefaf Maastricht From Symbolic & Chase to Almine Rech, here are some exhibitors to look out for Friday, 8 March, 2019 Collector Laurent Dumas on his plan for a new private museum on Paris’ Ile Seguin The president of French real-estate developer Emerige is opening a 5,000 sq metre space for his collection and other works Friday, 8 March, 2019 Why art dealer Richard Feigen is (reluctantly) selling five Old Masters The veteran dealer discusses this love of older art and the decision to let go of some of his prized works Friday, 8 March, 2019 Shrines to the line: inside Paris Drawings Week From the Salon du Dessin to the Pushkin Museum, the event spans the history of the draughtsman’s art Friday, 8 March, 2019 More from this Series The known unknowns: why some Old Masters remain anonymous Outside of the most famous painters, scores of ‘Notname’ artists’ identities are lost to history Friday, 8 March, 2019 The rise of private sales at auction houses Plus: sprightly start to contemporary auctions; London gallery decamps to New York Friday, 8 March, 2019 Here are the art fairs and sales to watch in 2019 A look ahead to some key events in the art market this year Friday, 8 March, 2019