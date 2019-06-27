Europe’s human rights watchdog has called for an independent inquiry into the murder of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and denounced a “climate of impunity” over suspected corruption in the EU’s smallest state.

The 47-country Council of Europe’s parliamentary assembly accused Joseph Muscat, Malta’s prime minister, of offering “personal protection” to officials over the alleged secret Panamanian bank accounts that were among the stories being investigated by the slain reporter.

Ms Caruana Galizia’s death in a car-bomb attack in 2017 sent shockwaves across Malta and the wider EU. Questions about governance in the Mediterranean island state are part of wider concerns about the slide in the rule of law in several countries in the bloc.

Ms Caruana Galizia’s family, which has campaigned for an independent inquiry into her murder, hailed the 72-18 vote by the Council of Europe parliamentarians in Strasbourg on Wednesday night as bringing them “closer to the truth”.

“Daphne would still be alive today if corruption in Malta were properly investigated by the authorities, if Malta’s institutions functioned as they should, and if Malta were a properly functioning democracy,” the family said in a statement. “We now ask for the support of the international community to actively monitor Malta’s implementation of the resolution’s most important recommendation: that the Maltese prime minister set in motion an independent and impartial judicial public inquiry into the circumstances of Daphne’s assassination.”

A group of 10 organisations that campaign for freedom of expression, including Reporters Without Borders, the Committee to Protect Journalists and PEN International also welcomed the vote.

A spokesperson for Mr Muscat’s office said it would comment later on Thursday. The prime minister has previously denied any wrongdoing.

The Council of Europe motion, based on a report on Malta by a Dutch parliamentary assembly member, calls on authorities in Valletta to set up a public inquiry within three months to fulfil their obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights.

The Council of Europe is the guardian of the European Court of Human Rights, which rules on alleged breaches of the convention and can order states to take remedial action.

The Strasbourg resolution said the “continuing failure” of the Maltese authorities to bring the suspected killers of Ms Caruana Galizia to trial or identify those who ordered her assassination “raise serious questions about the rule of law in Malta”. It notes that the trial of three men accused of murdering the journalist has still not begun, while no one has been arrested for ordering the hit and a magistrate’s inquiry into the affair has yet to report.

The resolution warns that weaknesses in Malta’s legal system have “allowed numerous major scandals to arise and go unchecked” in the country in recent years. It says top officials including Konrad Mizzi, tourism minister, and Keith Schembri, chief of the premier’s staff, “seem to enjoy impunity, under the personal protection of Prime Minister Muscat”.

The two senior officials have been embroiled in allegations including that they planned to receive payments into secret Panamanian companies they owned. They have denied any wrongdoing and have not been charged with any offence.