US intelligence ‘found no sign that Russia hacked Trump campaign’

US intelligence agencies detected no evidence in their probe of Russia’s meddling in the presidential election that Moscow successfully hacked into computers belonging to Donald Trump’s campaign, FBI director James Comey said on Tuesday.

“There was evidence that there was hacking directed at state level organisations, state level campaigns and the RNC,” Mr Comey told a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing, alluding to the Republican National Committee.

The Russian hackers attacked Republican political organisations using similar techniques to their cyber assault on the Democratic National Committee and the email account of John Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager, the FBI director said.

However, the hackers targeted old email domains that the RNC had abandoned, Mr Comey said. So the material they harvested was outdated and of little use. “We did not develop any evidence that the Trump campaign or the current RNC was successfully hacked,” he said.

Mr Comey refused to answer when asked if the FBI was looking into potential ties between Russia and the Trump campaign, citing bureau policy against commenting on the existence of possible investigations.

In response, Senator Ron Wyden complained that the public had a right to know whether there were such ties before Mr Trump is inaugurated. “If there is a delay in declassifying this information and releasing this information to the American people, and it doesn’t happen before January 20, I don’t think it’s going to happen,” Mr Wyden said.

In November, Sergei Ryabkov, Russia’s deputy foreign minister, said “there were contacts” between his government and Mr Trump’s “immediate entourage” during the campaign. Russian officials subsequently explained that Mr Ryabkov was referring to other US politicians and supporters of the populist Republican candidate and the Trump campaign denied any improper ties.

Tuesday’s testimony follows last week’s release of an intelligence assessment detailing a multi-pronged Russian campaign to interfere in the US presidential election to help Mr Trump.

The report, a declassified version of a more than 50-page classified study, concluded that Russian President Vladimir Putin personally approved the cyber attacks and other measures including propaganda and the spread of “fake news” motivated by “a clear preference” for Mr Trump.

The Senate Intelligence Committee is conducting its own assessment of the sources used in compiling the report, said Republican Senator Richard Burr, the panel’s chairman.

Intelligence officials repeated on Tuesday that they had detected no effort to tamper with vote tallies, but did not attempt to gauge the effect on public opinion of the release of confidential Democratic emails.

The FBI detected penetrations of state voter registration databases, containing public information, but did not determine the purpose of those break-ins, Mr Comey said.

Senator Marco Rubio, who was defeated in the Republican primary by Mr Trump, said that even if no votes were changed, the Russians had achieved their goal. “They achieved what they wanted: to get us to fight among each other about whether our election was legitimate,” he said.

Republican Senator Martin Heinrich of New Mexico added: “Russia did this to help Russia and weaken America.”

Mr Sessions’ hearing came on the same day that John Kelly, Mr Trump’s pick for director of homeland security, was questioned by the Senate’s Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs — a significantly more cordial affair.

Mr Kelly’s candidacy was endorsed in opening remarks by both John McCain, a Republican senator on the committee, and Senator Tom Carper, a Democrat.

During his hearing, Mr Kelly, a four-star general, offered tempered positions on Mr Trump’s key policies.

Asked if he accepted US intelligence agencies’ assertions that Russia had masterminded a hacking attack on the US last year, Mr Kelly said he accepted those assertions “with high confidence”.

Of Mr Trump’s proposed wall on the border with Mexico, he said that any “physical barrier” would not provide homeland security “in and of itself”, calling instead for “layers of defence” including drones.

He suggested that the flow of Central American immigrants to the US could be slowed by the US working to curb the internal demand for drugs within its borders, and by working with those countries to improve their local economies and help stop violence.

Mr Kelly also said he would not support a ban on Muslims trying to enter the US. “I don’t think it’s ever appropriate to focus on something like religion as [the] only factor [in regards to border security],” he said. “I don’t believe in registering people [on ethnic or religious grounds].”