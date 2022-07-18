The leader of Sri Lanka’s biggest opposition party has urged the IMF to provide support to ease the country’s humanitarian crisis and cushion the blow of reforms, once high-flying financial technology companies are seeing their valuations crash to earth, and the FT’s Swamp Notes columnists Ed Luce and Rana Faroohar join Marc Filippino to talk about the changing economic geography of the US.

Sri Lanka opposition leader calls on IMF for ‘humane’ treatment, wants fresh elections

Half a trillion dollars wiped from once high-flying fintechs

Swamp Notes: The new geography of work

