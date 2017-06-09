Nick Clegg loses his seat in blow to hopes of a Lib Dem comeback

Nick Clegg, the former deputy prime minister in the coalition government, has become one of the big casualties of the UK general election, losing his seat in Sheffield Hallam.

The Lib Dems did record gains in Bath, East Dunbartonshire, Kingston and Twickenham, where Sir Vince Cable, the former business secretary, regained his seat. Tim Farron, the party leader, also survived a recount in his seat of Westmorland and Lonsdale after a strong challenge by the Conservatives.

Overall the Lib Dems, who want a referendum on the terms of the Brexit deal, are set for a modest increase from the nine seats they held before the election.

Yet Mr Clegg’s exit has dented their hopes of an anti-Brexit recovery. It also means the next parliament will be without one of the few British politicians with first-hand experience of EU negotiations: he worked as a trade negotiator for the European Commission in the 1990s and subsequently served as an MEP.

He finished 2,125 votes behind his Labour challenger, Jared O’Mara, in Sheffield Hallam, a constituency that had never previously elected a Labour MP.

“I’ve never shirked from political battles,” Mr Clegg said in a concession speech. “In politics you live by the sword and you die by the sword.” He went on to call on all parties to work to unify a “deeply divided and polarised nation”.

The former deputy prime minister had represented the affluent seat since 2005, surviving a challenge from Labour in 2015 due in part to tactical support from Conservative voters. In this election, the Tory-supporting Daily Mail newspaper had asked its readers to support Mr Clegg to prevent a Labour victory in the constituency, but the Conservative vote rose sharply nonetheless.

Mr Clegg had appeared relaxed about his prospects in the final days of the campaign, visiting other seats and using a speech in London to set out his case against Brexit. “I have no intention of giving up and neither do the Liberal Democrats,” he said this week, predicting that public opinion would turn as “people begin to feel the Brexit squeeze”.

His defeat completes the political exodus of senior members of the coalition government. David Cameron, George Osborne, former chancellor, and Sir Danny Alexander, former chief secretary to the Treasury, have already left parliament

The BBC/ITV/Sky exit poll suggested the Lib Dems would rise to 11 seats. Sir Vince won a decisive victory in Twickenham, a Remain-supporting seat where residents are also opposed to the government’s plans to expand Heathrow airport. Another former minister, Sir Ed Davey, regained the neighbouring seat of Kingston.

Some of the party’s best performances came in Scotland, where it is the only major party in favour of preserving both EU membership and the union. Jo Swinson, who lost her East Dunbartonshire seat in 2015 to the Scottish National party, regained the seat in Thursday’s election with a majority of 5,339.