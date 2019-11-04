Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The whistleblower who sparked the impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump agrees to answer questions by House Republicans, Saudi Aramco launches its long-awaited IPO, regulators call on Deutsche Bank’s Christian Sewing to give up his dual role as chief executive and investment bank head, and McDonald’s sacks its chief executive over a relationship the fast-food giant said is a violation of company policy. Plus, Facebook, Google and other big technology companies are facing several US investigations into their corporate power. The FT’s Kiran Stacey looks at which investigations the industry should worry about.

