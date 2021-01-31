Total Covid-19 casesView charts and maps
US hospital admissions drop below 100,000 for first time in 2 months
The number of Americans in hospital due to coronavirus fell under 100,000 for the first time since December 1, weekend data show.
Almost all US states reported lower or flattening hospitalisations, with hard-hit California, Texas and Florida showing the steepest drops.
The US recorded 2,972 deaths on Saturday, compared with 3,503 on Friday.
For the first time since November 1, no states reached a new record number of new cases in the past week, the Covid Tracking Project reported.
The data reported by states show declining—but persistent—inequities.
“In most states, the population groups at the highest risk of having or dying of Covid-19 have remained the same throughout the pandemic, though their relative risk has decreased over time,” a CTP analysis said.
In June, for example, African-American people were nearly 18 times more likely to have tested positive for Covid-19 than their white neighbours in Maine, CTP noted.
Now, African-Americans there are slightly less than four times as likely to have tested positive as whites. “Still a terrible figure, but a smaller disparity,” CTP said.
Malaysia breaches 5,000 daily cases for 3rd day in row
Malaysia has reported more than 5,000 new cases for the third day in a row, health ministry data show.
The south-east Asian nation on Sunday reported 5,298 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of recorded infections to 214,959.
The health ministry also reported 14 new deaths, bringing total fatalities from the pandemic to 760.
The government is expected to decide Monday on whether to extend curbs on movement that are set to end this week.
“Everyday cases are on the rise and we need a high level of discipline,” Noor Hisham Abdullah, director-general of health, said on Sunday.
The Southeast Asian country registered a record high of 5,728 infections on Saturday, after breaching the 5,000 mark for the first time on Friday.
Perth and nearby areas ordered into lockdown
The most populous areas of Western Australia are in a five-day lockdown until Friday after a hotel quarantine worker tested positive for Co id-19, the state health ministry said.
Under the lockdown rules, the Perth metropolitan area and the regions of Peel and South West, south of the city, people cannot leave or enter, except to access or deliver essential health and emergency services.
It is the first lockdown to be declared in the state in nine months. Mark McGowan, the state’s premier, said the worker was suspected to have the variant first identified in the UK.
Non-residents are required to remain until the end of the restriction period. Restaurants can provide only takeaway food service, no weddings are permitted and funerals are limited to 10 people.
A man waits for a Covid-19 test outside Royal Perth Hospital on Sunday
Schools were due to start the new year on Monday, but classes have been postponed for a week.
Pubs, clubs, playgrounds, gyms, indoor sporting venues, skate parks and outdoor recreational facilities are closed. Cinemas, casinos, places of worship, libraries and cultural institutions are also shut.
The area under the lockdown is nearly twice the size of Wales and accounts for about 80 per cent of Western Australia’s 2.5m population.
Mr McGowan urged residents not to make panic purchases as long queues formed outside supermarkets after the lockdown was announced.
Food and household goods will still be delivered into and around the state, he said.
Saudi Arabia battles new case surge
Saudi Arabia is fighting to control a surge in new Covid-19 cases, with daily totals more than doubling over the past month, health ministry figures show.
The ministry said 261 new confirmed cases had been reported on Sunday, bringing the total number to 367,813.
Daily cases fell from a peak of 4,000-plus in June 2020 to fewer than 100 in January, but have since increased to 200-300 a day.
“We have unfortunately in recent days registered a noticeable increase and continued rise in infections,” said Tawfiq al-Rabiah, health minister.
Three new deaths were recorded on Sunday, bringing the total to 6,375.
Dr al-Rabiah said he attributed the surge to Saudis growing complacent about taking precautions, noting that large gatherings were increasing in frequency.
News you might have missed …
Britain’s wave of Covid-19 infections continues to recede slowly, government scientists said. The figure for the whole UK is between 0.7 and 1.1 – a wider spread than the 0.8 to 1.0 range of a week ago. “The number of new infections is broadly flat or shrinking by up to 5 per cent every day,” their statement said.
Canada announced that all arriving passengers will be required to take a Covid-19 test and quarantine in a hotel for three days at their own expense. International flights can land only in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary and Montreal. Ottawa has also cancelled all flights to Mexico and the Caribbean until the end of April.
France has tightened its coronavirus restrictions, closing its borders for arrivals from outside the EU from Sunday and shutting malls from the same day without imposing a full new lockdown. “Any entry to France or exit coming from or going to a country outside the EU will be forbidden,” said Jean Castex, prime minister.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has extended a declaration banning evictions of tenants that could be detrimental to public health control measures to slow the spread of Covid-19 to March 31. It was due to expire on Sunday, but Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director, signed the extension on Friday.
Passengers, some wearing masks, disembark from a British Airways jet at Heathrow
British Airways, easyJet and Virgin Atlantic will hang on to lucrative take-off and landing slots without having to use them after the UK extended waivers to airport rules. Carriers have parked their fleets during the pandemic, prompting suspension of rules forcing airlines to use their slots 80 per cent of the time or lose them.
Covid-19 vaccine manufacturer Moderna has told Italy and France it will deliver fewer doses than expected in February. Domenico Arcuri, the Italian special commissioner in charge of Italy’s pandemic response, said Moderna had told Rome that delivery volumes would be 20 per cent less than planned from early February.
Getir, a Turkish start-up backed by venture capitalist Michael Moritz and valued at about $850m, has launched a rapid delivery service for grocery and corner shop items in London. Venture capitalists and public investors have pumped money into delivery companies, which have boomed during the pandemic.
AstraZeneca has secured EU regulatory approval for its coronavirus vaccine, even as French president Emmanuel Macron cast doubt over the jab’s effectiveness for older people. The European Medicines Agency on Friday said it backed the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab for all individuals aged 18 and over.
