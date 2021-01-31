The number of Americans in hospital due to coronavirus fell under 100,000 for the first time since December 1, weekend data show.

Almost all US states reported lower or flattening hospitalisations, with hard-hit California, Texas and Florida showing the steepest drops.

The US recorded 2,972 deaths on Saturday, compared with 3,503 on Friday.

For the first time since November 1, no states reached a new record number of new cases in the past week, the Covid Tracking Project reported.

The data reported by states show declining—but persistent—inequities.

“In most states, the population groups at the highest risk of having or dying of Covid-19 have remained the same throughout the pandemic, though their relative risk has decreased over time,” a CTP analysis said.

In June, for example, African-American people were nearly 18 times more likely to have tested positive for Covid-19 than their white neighbours in Maine, CTP noted.

Now, African-Americans there are slightly less than four times as likely to have tested positive as whites. “Still a terrible figure, but a smaller disparity,” CTP said.