Daily briefing: US quits climate deal, S Korea questions alliance and China plays Trump

Donald Trump has withdrawn the US from the Paris climate accord, defying pleas from allies and leaving America as one of only three nations opposed to the global effort to combat climate change. But the president left open the prospect of negotiating a new environmental deal. In abandoning the Paris pact, which 195 countries signed in 2016 and 147 have formally ratified, Mr Trump ignored pleas from the UN, world leaders, CEOs of companies from Apple to ExxonMobil and religious figures such as Pope Francis who called for global action on climate change.

Many observers — including Barack Obama — argue the decision will cripple America’s global standing, and plays right into the hands of China, which is joining forces with the EU to combat climate change. No matter what the Trump administration does, renewable energy is an unstoppable force on the global stage. The transatlantic rift — particularly with Germany — is likely to grow.

Here’s what it means for the US. Here’s an explainer on what is at stake internationally. American business — from the tech industry to manufacturing to oil giants — is not on board with the decision to pull out, particularly Elon Musk. Neither are the majority of Americans, who oppose withdrawing from the deal, which risks costing the US more jobs —maybe three times more — than it would save.

The news comes amid reports that a massive crack in an Antarctic ice shelf grew by 11 miles over the past six days, as one of the world’s biggest icebergs is poised to break off into the ocean. (FT, Vox, NYT, BBC, Atlantic, USAToday)

In the news

Did Trump, Kushner and Sessions meet with Russians?

Congress and the FBI are reportedly investigating a campaign event last year during which Donald Trump, his son-in-law and top aide Jared Kushner and his now attorney-general Jeff Sessions attended a small gathering with the Russian ambassador to the US, Sergey Kislyak, who is at the centre of the investigations into Russian meddling. With the mounting Russia probe, the legendarily litigious Mr Trump may have met his match. Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin has changed tack from his earlier blanket denials, now saying that “patriotically minded” private Russian hackers could have been involved in interfering in the US election in order to help Donald Trump. (NBC, FT)

South Korean leader questions US military alliance

President Moon Jae-in raised concerns about whether Donald Trump would press Seoul to pay more for the military presence in his country and raised questions about a new US missile-defence system with a visiting US delegation, in a sign of how the Trump administration’s controversial foreign policy is rattling allies. (WSJ)

Nigel Farage is ‘person of interest’ in FBI’s Trump-Russia probe

The former Ukip leader reportedly raised the interest of investigators with individuals connected with both the Trump campaign and Julian Assange, the WikiLeaks founder. Mr Farage visited Mr Assange in March, though asked why he was there when he emerged from the meeting, Mr Farage said he couldn’t remember. Two former top Trump aides — Michael Flynn and Paul Manafort — meanwhile, are being investigated under a little-known law passed to expose covert Nazi-influence campaigns on US soil. (Guardian, BuzzFeed, WSJ)

JPMorgan settles conflict of interest case

The bank reached a $35m settlement with shareholders of the former software unicorn, Good Technology, over claims related to Good’s $425m sale to BlackBerry in late-2015. (FT)

Touching the Sun

A US spacecraft will journey within 6m kilometre’s of the Sun’s surface, seven times closer than any previous spacecraft. The mission of Nasa’s $1.5bn Parker Solar Probe is to learn more about how stars work. (FT)

Uber’s record revenues and large losses

The ride-hailing company reported strong revenues in the first quarter and said it was looking for a new chief financial officer. The San Francisco-based company, which has been rocked by a series of scandals this year, also reported steep losses, which grew to $708m. (FT)

The day ahead

US jobs data due

Official government data will be released Friday, the day after a report from payroll processor ADP showed private employers added 253,000 jobs in May, easily beating Wall Street estimates of 180,000. (FT)

What we’re reading

Flagging carrier?

After an IT meltdown, British Airways is on a recovery mission — but consumers and staff questioned whether the airline could restore its brand even before the snafu. (FT)

Is China playing Trump?

President Trump has pulled the US out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership free-trade agreement, is counting on China to deal with North Korea, and also considering China’s positions in its South China Sea disputes. Is China playing him like a violin? (NAR)

How China benched Anbang

Beijing, worried about the highly acquisitive insurance giant, has put a stop to Anbang’s spending spree, which saw it spend billions in 2016 on hotels and equity stakes. (WSJ)



Plundering the Middle East

There is an alarming pattern of plunder that takes priceless relics from the battlegrounds of Syria and other nations to art traders in the west. Now authorities in multiple countries are looking into how Isis finances itself by trafficking in ancient objects — as shown by this prominent art family under scrutiny. (WSJ)

Chinese labour not cheap enough

With many workers complaining about excessive hours and lower pay, the owner of the factory that makes Ivanka Trump’s shoes wants to send their jobs to Ethiopia. (NYT)

The robot revolution will pass through China

While labour costs may be going up in China, the country is positioning itself to become the fast follower to beat in machine learning, the defining technology of the AI revolution. (FT)

Welcome to the machine

Take a look inside the secretive world of RT, as the Russian network faces fresh allegations —from the likes of the new French leader — of peddling propaganda for the Kremlin. (Moscow Times)

Can science crack the peanut allergy?

Amid the rise in food allergies, two new treatments are on the verge of approval. Here is how they work and a look at why our food has turned against us. (FT)

Video of the day

Space chief warns UK on Brexit UK companies could ‘move to Europe’ to stay within EU space programmes. (FT)