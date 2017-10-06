This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Dear readers,

What is an asset worth? It is a simple question to which there is a glib answer: what someone else is prepared to pay for it. An MBA student’s response might be something more sophisticated, involving the net present value of future cash flows at various discount rates. Both answers are correct in different ways, as this week’s news shows.

Start with the MBA itself. Manager, analyse thyself. The upfront and opportunity costs of obtaining the flagship managerial qualification run to about $200,000 on average. On our calculations, an MBA graduate would need to maintain a gross salary premium of $30,000 a year for 10 years just to recoup their investment. Many will not achieve that. No wonder applications are down.

Bond investors must introduce another variable into their real return calculations: the prospect of cash flows not materialising at all. That risk looms large for holders of Puerto Rican debt. Hedge funds and others had piled into the US territory’s debt in expectation of a federal bailout. They obviously haven’t read The Art of the Deal. Its author, Donald Trump, has told them in blunt terms that they are going to get wiped out.

We hope investors in Spanish sovereign debt take note. Uproar on the streets of Catalonia has been met with a collective mañana among bond traders. Now, Lex is not suggesting the two are comparable, but this is exactly what happened ahead of the Spanish civil war. The market’s siesta was of course rudely interrupted a few years later.

Pricing the prospect of repayment is also a key consideration for buyers of UK student loans, which the government periodically sells off. Under the current system, about three-quarters of graduates will not repay in full. Proposed changes in response to political pressure are unlikely to improve that default rate. It makes you wonder why Whitehall doesn’t just fund higher education via conventional debt.

Discounted cash flow (DCF) calculations are sensitive to small changes in the input variables. Take the changes afoot at asset managers. For many years, these have made handsome margins by charging investors for performance, whether it was actually delivered or not. The rise of passive investing is challenging the status quo. The response from Fidelity is to switch to a form of variable fee. Others in the industry may follow — but if they are going to make their revenues variable, their costs had better follow, too.

Investors in Tesla, the world’s favourite concept stock, do not concern themselves with such statistical tedium. They simply believe. Their faith in the face of missed targets was once derided. Now, rivals seek to capture and bottle the Elon Musk pixie dust. GM, which sold 130 times more cars than Tesla last year, is considering listing its autonomous car division separately to give its investors something to drool over.

Returning to the glib answer: “whatever someone will pay” for an asset depends on who that “someone” is, and why they covet the asset. Look at Metro, the Canadian grocer paying a steep price for pharmacy chain Coutu. It reckons pharmacy offers some defence against the relentless march of Amazon, and so was able to persuade the controlling Coutu family to sell.

The price may depend on the seller’s motivations, too. Bain, the US private equity group, is desperate to get its Mitt Romneys on Asatsu-DK, the Japanese public relations group. WPP, a major ADK shareholder, is reluctant to sell. Its boss, Martin Sorrell, thinks he should get more for relinquishing his bridgehead in the country.

Similar motivations might be at play for Continental, the German auto supplier. The IPO this week of Pirelli suggests that Conti’s tyre business would command a better valuation as a separate business. But its cash flows help pay for expensive R&D in the company’s other divisions. So it is going nowhere.

Sometimes both the glib and the sophisticated answers are the same: zero. Heading in that direction is Reliance Communications, the Indian telecoms group whose merger with a rival collapsed this week. Its debts are mounting faster than it can sell assets.

Then there is Monarch, the UK’s fifth-biggest airline, which filed for insolvency this week leaving its backers an estimated £250m out of pocket. Their DCF numbers were wrong — and nobody wanted to buy it. Lex sincerely hopes its readers have not lost flights or holidays as a result.

With very best wishes,

Jonathan Eley,

Deputy head of Lex

