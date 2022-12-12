Turn over a new leaf

Sowvital House Plant Elixir, House Plant Spritz and Aqua Leaf Cleanser, from £20 © Olivia E Bennett

Sowvital’s three-step plant care routine is designed to cleanse, nourish and spritz using vegan formulations. Made in England, the trio of environmentally friendly products offer an alternative to traditional fertilisers and help support natural shine, lock in moisture and provide nutrients for healthier, happier houseplants. Sowvital House Plant Elixir, House Plant Spritz and Aqua Leaf Cleanser, from £20

Join the pony club

Re=Comb hair accessories, from £18 © Chris Brooks

Smooth, sculpt and detangle with Re=Comb’s wide-toothed combs, piks and hair bobbles. These bespoke tools are made from recycled plastic that is melted down in different colour combinations to create a marbled effect. The brand was established by hairstylists Sarah Jo Palmer and Christopher Deagle in a bid to reduce the amount of waste produced by the beauty industry. Re=Comb hair accessories, from £18

Branch out

Sarah Raven Solar Hogweed stem light, £49.95 © Chris Brooks

Sarah Raven’s solar (and battery-powered) lights are designed to resemble hogweed, a wayside wildflower that’s native to the UK. Reaching one metre high, the long stems can be staked into the ground and the wires attached to each little light can be bent and shaped to create a perfect, umbrella-like cluster that will give your garden a warm glow. Sarah Raven Solar Hogweed stem light, £49.95 each

Get super-powered

Penguin Classics Marvel Collection hardback editions, £40 each © Amy Currell

Black Panther, Captain America and The Amazing Spider-Man are the first in a series of collectible comic books by Penguin Classics. The trio of Marvel characters marks the first time that comics have been published by the imprint. Each hardback edition features gold foil stamping, gold top-stain edges and endpapers featuring artwork from the comics. Penguin Classics Marvel Collection hardback editions, £40 each

See the light

Freight HHG pewter candlesticks, from £160 © Olivia E Bennett

Freight’s elegant pewter candlesticks are available in two styles – with or without grooves – and three finishes; Tudor for a darker, mottled finish, Chrome for a polished look and Brushed for a matte feel. Made in the UK, they come in small, large and medium sizes with either a brushed brass or matching pewter insert. Freight HHG pewter candlesticks, from £160

Don’t go on an adventure without one

VSSL waterproof first-aid kit, £93.95, wildbounds.com © Amy Currell

This sleek first-aid kit contains more than 45 different medical essentials, from disposable thermometers and tweezers to an LED torch and compass. The compact metal canister is fully waterproof and is ideal for stowing in a backpack, car glove compartment or boat. VSSL waterproof first-aid kit, £93.95, wildbounds.com

Weather the storm

L’Hood polyester Ritza rain hat, £49.99 © Olivia E Bennett

The versatile Ritza rain hat is a practical and stylish alternative to an umbrella. Created by hairdresser Elliot Taylor and fashion designer David Szeto, the unisex hood shields the brow and back of the neck from the elements and can clip around the neck so it doesn’t blow away. When not on your head, it snaps and folds to a wrist band, wraps around a bag strap or curls up at the bottom of a bag ready for a rainy day. It’s available in three sizes and a myriad of colours and patterns. L’Hood polyester Ritza rain hat (pictured in Windsor check, left, and beige), £49.99

Reach new heights

Stokke ash 50th anniversary Tripp Trapp chair, £235, johnlewis.com © Amy Currell

First launched in 1972 by Norwegian designer Peter Opsvik, the iconic Tripp Trapp chair celebrated its 50th anniversary this year with a limited-edition ash collection. Like its original, the high chair features an adjustable seat and footplate that supports children as they grow from birth to adulthood. Stokke ash 50th anniversary Tripp Trapp chair, £235, johnlewis.com