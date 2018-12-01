Accessibility help
Skip to navigation
Skip to content
Skip to footer
Sign In
Subscribe
Menu
Search
Financial Times
myFT
Search the
FT
Search
Close
Home
World
Sections
World Home
Global Economy
UK
US
China
Africa
Asia Pacific
Emerging Markets
Europe
Americas
Middle East and North Africa
Most Read
Why Donald Trump wants Theresa May to fail on Brexit
Secret luxury homes: how the ultra-rich hide their properties
Michael Cohen pleads guilty in deal with Robert Mueller
The new American dream? Northern Europe
UK and Germany grow wary of Huawei as US turns up pressure
US
Sections
US Home
US Economy
US Politics & Policy
US Companies
Companies
Sections
Companies Home
Energy
Financials
Health
Industrials
Media
Professional Services
Retail & Consumer
Tech Sector
Telecoms
Transport
Most Read
Deutsche Bank offices raided in German money-laundering probe
Secret luxury homes: how the ultra-rich hide their properties
Bayer to cut 12,000 jobs and sell animal health products arm
Deutsche investment bank boss at risk after poor results
UK and Germany grow wary of Huawei as US turns up pressure
Tech
Markets
Sections
Markets Home
fastFT
Alphaville
Markets Data
Capital Markets
Commodities
Currencies
Equities
Fund Management
Trading
Most Read
Electric cars: Will Australia’s battery gamble pay off?
Fed’s Jay Powell cheers risky assets as he buys some wiggle room
Floyd Mayweather and DJ Khaled settle SEC claims over ICOs
Evergrande: China’s biggest property developer faces debt crunch
Noam Chomsky joins academics boycotting China Marxism conferences
Graphics
Opinion
Sections
Opinion Home
Columnists
The FT View
The Big Read
Instant Insight
Lex
Alphaville
Obituaries
Letters
Most Read
Why Donald Trump wants Theresa May to fail on Brexit
The new American dream? Northern Europe
Theresa May’s Brexit deal deserves conditional support
Britain’s overseas influence requires a Brexit rethink
Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May in a historic Brexit debate
Work & Careers
Sections
Work & Careers Home
Business School Rankings
Business Education
Entrepreneurship
Recruitment
Business Books
Most Read
Should you decide what you are paid?
French companies lead the way on gender diversity
Have Restaurant Group’s turkeys just voted for Christmas?
In a divided world, ‘commonplaces’ have become distorted
G20: Digital change and gig economy rewire the world of work
Life & Arts
Sections
Life & Arts Home
Arts
Books
Food & Drink
FT Magazine
House & Home
Next Act
Style
Travel
Most Read
The new American dream? Northern Europe
Why the idea of a united Ireland is back in play
What the psychology of queues tells us about inequality
Dolce, Gabbana and the business of brand colonialism
Netflix to ramp up productions in Europe in 2019
How to Spend It
Sign In
Subscribe
Menu
Search
Home
World
US
Companies
Tech
Markets
Graphics
Opinion
Work & Careers
Life & Arts
How to Spend It
Financial Times
Sign In
Subscribe
Search the
FT
Search
Close
To read:
Financial Times
Other artefacts stoically await repatriation
New to the Financial Times?
Enjoy 7 days of free access with a Guest Pass
Close
Financial Times
International Edition
Search the
FT
Search
Switch to UK Edition
Top sections
Home
World
Show more World links
Global Economy
UK
US
China
Africa
Asia Pacific
Emerging Markets
Europe
Americas
Middle East and North Africa
US
Show more US links
US Economy
US Politics & Policy
US Companies
Companies
Show more Companies links
Energy
Financials
Health
Industrials
Media
Professional Services
Retail & Consumer
Tech Sector
Telecoms
Transport
Tech
Markets
Show more Markets links
fastFT
Alphaville
Markets Data
Capital Markets
Commodities
Currencies
Equities
Fund Management
Trading
Graphics
Opinion
Show more Opinion links
Columnists
The FT View
The Big Read
Instant Insight
Lex
Alphaville
Obituaries
Letters
Work & Careers
Show more Work & Careers links
Business School Rankings
Business Education
Entrepreneurship
Recruitment
Business Books
Life & Arts
Show more Life & Arts links
Arts
Books
Food & Drink
FT Magazine
House & Home
Next Act
Style
Travel
Personal Finance
Show more Personal Finance links
Property & Mortgages
Investments
Pensions
Tax
Banking & Savings
Advice & Comment
Science
Special Reports
FT recommends
Lex
Alphaville
EM Squared
Lunch with the FT
FT Confidential Research
Video
Podcasts
News feed
Newsletters
myFT
Portfolio
Today's Newspaper (ePaper)
Crossword
Our Apps
Help Centre
Subscribe
Sign In