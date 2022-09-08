Sotheby’s starts the art market season with a new sales channel for artists and their galleries. Called Artist’s Choice, the move into the primary market — territory normally guarded by galleries — will ruffle some feathers but has been welcomed by the likes of Casey Kaplan and Jeffrey Deitch. Their respective artists Kevin Beasley and Kennedy Yanko are among the seven included in Sotheby’s New York auction on September 30.

The launch comes on the back of a similar project debuted this summer by the auctioneer Simon de Pury and meets two distinct needs, says Noah Horowitz, Sotheby’s head of gallery and private dealer services. “With the right work, at the right time, artists and galleries can directly capture the upside at auction, which for the most part has not been the case. It is also a useful way for some to set a [public] price for their work, which is helpful to new buyers,” Horowitz says.

Artist’s Choice has a philanthropic bent, with 15 per cent of a work’s hammer price, jointly paid by the artist/gallery and Sotheby’s, going to a charity of the artist’s choosing — something that Horowitz says has helped encourage artist support for the new channel. The other participants this month are Alexandre Lenoir, Vaughn Spann (both Almine Rech gallery), Atsushi Kaga (mother’s tankstation), Katherina Olschbaur (Nicodim Gallery) and Todd Gray (David Lewis), with presale estimates ranging from $15,000 to $120,000.

Frieze Seoul’s first edition had keen collectors and celebrities in attendance

The highly anticipated first edition of the Frieze art fair in Seoul (September 2-5) seems to have paid off, generating heightened cultural activity in the Korean capital and vigorous sales reported from its 110 international exhibitors. Event appearances from the likes of K-pop phenom RM (Kim Nam-joon of BTS) and stars from Squid Game added to the buzz.

Frieze’s decision to piggyback on the longstanding local Kiaf Seoul fair — which fielded 164 exhibitors on the ground floor of the same Coex conference building — unsurprisingly took some of the commercial activity away from the older fair but overall served both fairs well, attendees say. “There were more overseas visitors than usual at Kiaf and many more overseas galleries,” notes Heejin No, an art adviser and curator based in London and Seoul. Only three of the 37 new exhibitors at Kiaf were from South Korea, with others from places as far-flung as Los Angeles and the Philippines, including Galleria Continua, Cristea Roberts Gallery and Rachel Uffner Gallery — plus Axel Vervoordt, who showed at both fairs.

While many of the western exhibitors are keen to diversify their presence in Asia, it will take time for Seoul to match Hong Kong as a market hub. But the presence of the continent’s serious collecting community — from Taiwan, Hong Kong and the Philippines as well as South Korea itself — already marks the fair as significant within Asia, according to No. The only fly in the ointment, she says, was that “sales would have been even faster if the US dollar wasn’t so strong.”

‘Early Morning, Sainte-Maxime’ (1969) by David Hockney is being offered by Christie’s for £7mn-£10mn

Christie’s used the Seoul sense of occasion for the first showing of its latest consignment, David Hockney’s “Early Morning, Sainte-Maxime” (1969), on offer in October for £7mn-£10mn. The striking purple-hued painting, based on photographs taken on a trip to the French Riviera with Hockney’s great love, Peter Schlesinger, previously sold at auction in 1988 for $352,000. Its buyer then has not been named, but the work comes by descent from a UK collection, Christie’s confirms.

The auction house could have a bumper season, having announced last month the consignment of 150 works from the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. The potential total haul is touted at more than $1bn, which would make it the biggest single-owner sale ever. All proceeds will go towards philanthropic causes.

New culture secretary Michelle Donelan © AP Photo/Frank Augstein

The UK’s latest prime minister, Liz Truss, has an unenviable inbox; ditto new international trade secretary Kemi Badenoch and culture secretary Michelle Donelan — the seventh person in this role in just six years. The latter pair can expect a letter from Hugo Barclay, director of the UK’s Affordable Art Fairs. In a call for meaningful dialogue to reverse the cumbersome barriers to the art trade brought on by Brexit, Barclay writes that he has witnessed a 30 per cent drop in international galleries coming to his UK events.

In a draft of the letter seen by the Financial Times, Barclay says that Ireland-based exhibitors are switching from UK fairs to those in the EU, which are now logistically easier and cheaper. He quotes Yann Bombard, director of Envie d’Art gallery in Paris, saying: “I’ve spent years doing business in the UK and am now having to re-evaluate whether I should continue to prioritise [it] over other countries.”

‘Man with Tulips’ (2022) by Hangama Amiri © Courtesy the artist/Union Pacific

The Afghan-Canadian artist Hangama Amiri has recreated the story of her family’s separation as refugees from Afghanistan — now on show in London’s Union Pacific gallery. For nine years from 1999, when Amiri was 10, her father moved to Scandinavia while her mother lived in refugee housing in Tajikistan with Amiri and her three siblings.

For the exhibition, Amiri has made fabric wall pieces based on 10 of the photographs that her parents sent each other during the time. Images from her father are on the gallery’s ground floor, while her mother’s are in the room below, with carpet and wallpaper to recreate their relative domesticity. Added features, such as extra fabric, ink-jet prints and mirrors, are dotted throughout, as well as one original photograph — of Amiri and her mother taken in a studio.

“Amiri is not just creating beautiful fabric pastiches of her parents’ photographs . . . [We are looking at] how a child remembered a couple and how she is looking at them anew through older eyes,” writes the curator Sarah Burney. Reminiscences runs until September 24, with works priced between £14,000 and £26,000.