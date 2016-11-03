May set to appeal, why you should lose your accent and how Macedonia became a hub for pro-Trump misinformation

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Theresa May is determined Thursday’s High Court defeat will not derail her timetable for Britain to leave the EU. The prime minister is set to appeal against the ruling and face down revolt by pro-EU MPs.

Mrs May will on Friday tell Jean-Claude Juncker, European Commission president, she is intent on sticking to her plan to begin the Brexit process by the end of March 2017. But the government faces a tough task to convince the Supreme Court that it should overturn what was a unanimous, strongly worded ruling from three of Britain’s most senior High Court judges. The defeat could trigger months of parliamentary warfare in Westminster over the terms of Britain’s departure.

The ruling offered dejected Remainers a glimmer of hope, but the suspicions of hardcore Brexiters that some nefarious plot would steal their victory have boiled over into righteous anger. Meanwhile, the businesswoman at the centre of the legal challenge, Gina Miller, said the landmark case was motivated by her fear that the UK faced a “treacherous future”. The FT View is the court ruling puts parliament centre stage, where it belongs. (FT, Guardian)

Dash for cash In the final days of the US presidential campaign Hillary Clinton is fighting to hold on to battleground states she safely led just two weeks ago. If Donald Trump can win Ohio and Florida, Mrs Clinton must hold bellwethers such as Pennsylvania, Michigan and Colorado to fend off a late surge by the Republican mogul. Fears over the election have sparked turmoil in markets this week. Rising anxiety among global investors on Thursday propelled the swiftest weekly dash into cash since 2013 as money managers dumped bonds and drove the longest sell-off in the benchmark S&P 500 since the financial crisis. (FT)

Midnight raids in Turkey Turkey detained 11 of the leaders of its largest pro-Kurdish party in post-midnight raids, launched a manhunt for four more and shut off nationwide access to social media and the WhatsApp messenger service, as the government tried to pre-empt nationwide protests. (FT)

China cold shoulders Germany German minister Sigmar Gabriel’s trip to China this week has been a catalogue of snubs and meetings cancelled at undiplomatically short notice. It is easy to see why. On the eve of his trip, his ministry unveiled proposals to make it easier for the government to block Chinese takeovers of German high-tech companies. (FT)

No cult here South Korea’s president Park Geun-hye denied involvement in a religious cult and vowed to accept an independent investigation into claims of corruption and influence-peddling that have shaken her presidency. “It is not true that I am a cult follower and held shamanistic rituals at the presidential Blue House,” she said. (FT)

A gloomy BoE The Bank of England said on Thursday there were limits to its tolerance of higher prices as it forecast the biggest sustained overshoot of inflation since it gained independence to set interest rates in 1997. (FT)

Donald Trump: billionaire? Records suggest that the braggadocious Republican nominee’s business earnings fall far short of what he boasts of in public, and on his federal financial disclosure forms. For instance, he reported revenues of $50m in 2014 at his Doral golf resort in Florida — but it turns out the property had actually lost $2.4m that year. (NYT)

Ahead of the Cop 22 climate change conference in Morocco starting next week, Solutions & Co has produced an ebook of articles from global media partners including the FT, and identified innovative ideas to tackle global warming: from an air quality detector in Russia and shared refrigerators to preserve tomatoes in Nigeria, to a system to reduce food waste in France and more sustainable porous pavements to tackle potholes and flooding in Mexico. (FT)

Syrian rebels Russia has given fighters in Aleppo until Friday to lay down arms and leave the besieged city even as rebel factions clash with each other, as war exhaustion engulfs Syria’s capital, Damascus. (Reuters, FT)

US economy After digesting the Fed’s statement earlier this week, investors on Friday turn to an update on the US labour market. Economists expect the US economy created 175,000 jobs in October, up from 156,000 the previous month. (FT)

My Fair Accent If you are one of the more than 240m people living outside your country of origin, learning how to neutralise your accent could help you professionally. Emma Jacobs on why some employees and executives are hiring voice coaches and taking steps to dull their accents — and why they may be making a very rational choice. (FT)

Kazakhstan’s big moment Since its founding 25 years ago out of the ashes of the Soviet Union, Kazakhstan’s economy has grown 10-fold thanks to its oil riches. Central Asia’s “big brother” has been a haven of stability and prosperity in a region plagued by Islamist radicalism, poverty and drug trafficking. Most Kazakhs credit one man with this success: president Nursultan Nazarbayev. But as oil prices fall, the question of succession looms large. Separately, 10 years on from breakout hit Borat’s release, Yerlan Askarbekov examines what Kazakhstan really thought of the film. (FT, BBC)

Macedonia’s digital gold rush “This is the news of the millennium!” said the story on WorldPoliticus.com. Citing unnamed FBI sources, it claimed Hillary Clinton will be indicted in 2017 for crimes related to her email scandal. For Trump supporters, that certainly seemed to be the case. They helped the baseless story generate more than 140,000 shares, reactions, and comments on Facebook. This is the story of how a small town in Macedonia became a global hub for pro-Trump misinformation. But the young Macedonians who run these sites do not care about Trump - their reasons are purely financial. (BuzzFeed)

Europe tosses Silicon Valley rule book Not so long ago the digital innovators and disrupters seemed set to sweep all before them. Now politicians and regulators are pushing back. Even Angela Merkel the other day took a few hours out from migration, Russia and Brexit to talk about algorithms. Yes, algorithms. (FT)

A scientific way to win Basketball players that were grimly reminded of their own inevitable demise (Such as “You’re going to die”) before playing took more shots and scored more points in a study published in an upcoming issue of Journal of Sport and Exercise Psychology. (ArsTechnica)

Trump win might help oil The FT’s Alan Livsey explains how a win by Donald Trump could influence the US commodities sector — oil and gas in particular. (FT)