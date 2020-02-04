Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

We’re back for season two! Join Gris and Lilah as they dig into the trends shaping life in the 2020s, interview the people breaking new ground and bring you behind the scenes of the Financial Times' Life & Arts journalism. The season kicks off this Thursday, February 6 with our pre-Oscars special: Gris speaks with director of Marriage Story Noah Baumbach, and we invite our film critic in to chat about this year’s nominees. We also have an exciting line up of guests this season, including podcaster Kaitlin Prest and author Eimear McBride, as well as artists, chefs, trend forecasters and more.





Want to say hi? Email Gris and Lilah at culturecall@ft.com or follow us on Twitter at @ftculturecall.

