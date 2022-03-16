Oil prices fell and share indices in Hong Kong and China dropped amid investor jitters over potential lockdowns and their economic impact, German prosecutors have charged a key player in the Wirecard fraud scandal, the UK and EU have levelled new sanctions on Russian oligarchs.

