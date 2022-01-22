Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

  • Disease dilemmas

Antibiotic resistance kills over 1m people a year, says study

  • Why is antimicrobial resistance considered to be one of the greatest threats to public health in the 21st century?

  • With reference to the map ‘estimated global burden of antimicrobial resistance’ describe the variation in deaths attributed to pathogen drug resistance and suggest reasons for the pattern

  • Examine the proposals put forward by individuals such as Jim O’Neill to tackle the problem of antimicrobial resistance

  • Investigate the variation in antibiotic use globally using the graph ‘In detail: antibiotics usage trends this century’. Consider the variation in use between high and low income countries

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun

