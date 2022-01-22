Geography class: Antibiotic resistance kills over 1m people a year, says study
Specification:
Disease dilemmas
Why is antimicrobial resistance considered to be one of the greatest threats to public health in the 21st century?
With reference to the map ‘estimated global burden of antimicrobial resistance’ describe the variation in deaths attributed to pathogen drug resistance and suggest reasons for the pattern
Examine the proposals put forward by individuals such as Jim O’Neill to tackle the problem of antimicrobial resistance
Investigate the variation in antibiotic use globally using the graph ‘In detail: antibiotics usage trends this century’. Consider the variation in use between high and low income countries
Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun
