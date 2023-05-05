This week, we consider what it means to have a good death. As nursing strikes escalate throughout the UK and Ireland, the writer Imogen Savage couldn't help but think of her mother Anne, who spent more than 45 years working in end of life care. Imogen spent her childhood watching Anne help people die comfortably and with dignity. Today, we speak with them both about what they've learned about death, and why we shouldn’t cut corners when it comes to caring for the dying.

– Imogen’s article about her mother: https://on.ft.com/426JTED

Original music by Metaphor Music. Mixing and sound design by Breen Turner and Sam Giovinco.

