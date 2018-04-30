Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

I don‘t think I‘ll use it Please tell us why (optional) Send Feedback

Shah Marai, AFP chief photographer in Afghanistan, was killed on April 30 on assignment covering a suicide bomb in the capital Kabul. Below is a brief selection of his work taken during his time at the bureau.

Afghan commandos walk down a road near the Kabul police headquarters building after a clash between Afghanistan forces and Taliban fighters in Kabul, January 21 2013

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani jump to cross a ditch as they leave after a gathering on the outskirts of Kunduz province, north of Kabul, March 19 2014

Security forces from the Northern Alliance group entering Kabul, during the fall of the Taliban regime, November 13 2001

Afghan men hold chains as they wait to take part in ritual self-flagellation to celebrate the Muslim festival of Ashura, at a mosque in Kabul, January 15 2008

Soldiers of the Afghan presidential guard of honour offer Eid prayers at the presidential palace in Kabul, 25 November 2003