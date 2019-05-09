Chinese authorities have raided three organisations that support migrant workers and detained their founders, escalating a campaign to curb grassroots activism in China ahead of the 30th anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests.

Police on Wednesday arrived unannounced at the offices of Hope college, a community centre in the southern city of Guangzhou that helps migrants attending vocational schools and detained social worker Liang Zicun, the group’s founder. They also took away documents, computers, hard disks.

Similar raids were carried out at the offices and homes of two more social workers, Li Changjiang in Shenzhen and Li Dajun in Beijing, both of whom were detained, according to the friends and colleagues of the three.

China’s Ministry of Public Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The raids come at a sensitive time for China’s ruling Communist party. Last week marked the 100th anniversary of the May Fourth Movement, a student-led revolt against foreign aggression and corruption. Next month will mark 30 years since China’s military quashed the Tiananmen Square protests.

For nearly a year, authorities have launched waves of detentions targeting grassroots activism from young Marxists, many of them students at China’s top universities who have been calling on the government to reduce inequality.

The latest raids appear to mark a shift from cracking down on young activists to more experienced social workers who provide community support and social services to migrant families, according to Pun Ngai, a professor of sociology at the University of Hong Kong.

“There is deep worry that arrests could be extended from radical activists to people working in the hundreds or thousands of mild social organisations across the country,” she said, adding that the authorities were determined to “pre-empt” any form of protest ahead of June 4.

The three organisations helped migrant workers by providing education, child care and assistance in finding employment. Their founders were all graduates from leading Chinese universities including Peking University, well-known for its student activism, and the organisations were all officially registered. Two of the organisations had previously worked with the government on social programmes.

After the lunar new year this year, however, the funding for one of the organisations was blocked and the government abruptly cancelled their joint initiatives, according to a worker.

Staff at another organisation said the police had asked migrant trainees at the centre “extremely leading questions” about whether they were being told to adopt radical views or “protest oppression”. The police, who recorded everything on video, did not give any reason for the raid or name a suspected crime.

In 2016 and 2017, China passed laws governing domestic charities and foreign non-governmental organisations, which together expanded government control over the non-profit and social work sector. The laws were intended to bolster China’s protection against perceived threats to state security.

Under Xi Jinping, China’s president, the Communist party has broadened the net of groups it deems a threat to social stability and its rule to include human rights lawyers, critical academics and Chinese Twitter users. Ties to western media, governments or NGOs are often used as evidence of wrongdoing. Dozens have been jailed and hundreds detained in the crackdown on dissent.