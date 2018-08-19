Short-sellers are sitting on profits of more than $1bn since Elon Musk tweeted his intention to take Tesla private.

While the buyout plan was pitched by Mr Musk on August 7 as a way to defuse short-sellers’ ability to “attack the company”, less than 4 per cent of the short positions have been closed since his tweet.

While shares in the electric carmaker initially jumped higher, they quickly reversed course and, at the close of trading on Friday, were 19 per cent below their level before the tweet. The mark-to-market value of the short positions is up $1.2bn over that period, according to S3 Partners, a financial analytics company.

Tesla’s stock has become a battleground for short-sellers and those who believe in Mr Musk’s vision of reshaping cars and energy. According to S3, $11.2bn worth of its shares, or more than a quarter of the company’s free float, is out on loan to investors betting that its share price will decline, making it the most heavily shorted company on the US market.

Globally, only Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce group with American depositary receipts traded on the New York Stock Exchange, and Hong Kong-listed Ping An Insurance have drawn more short interest.

S3 said several short sellers have increased their bets on a Tesla share price decline, suggesting they remain unconvinced by Mr Musk’s ambition to buy out some existing shareholders at a mooted price of $420 per share.

Doubts over Mr Musk’s assertion that he has “secured” funding for the plan have only grown in the last 10 days, putting Tesla and its chief executive in the crosshairs of shareholder lawsuits and an investigation by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Crispin Odey, a prominent UK hedge fund manager who has bet against Tesla, in a letter to investors last week compared Mr Musk’s recent behaviour to that of Donald Crowhurst, an amateur sailor who in 1968 set off on a solo voyage around the world but never returned.

“Shorts like Tesla have been difficult to hold on to,” Mr Odey wrote in the letter, according to Bloomberg. “However, Tesla feels like it is entering the final stage of its life.”

Mr Musk has spent a lot of time, energy and Twitter posts railing against short sellers. He has accused them of being saboteurs who “want the company to die” and warned in June their positions would soon “explode”.

Investors and analysts have encouraged Mr Musk to spend less time warring on Twitter and focus on his company.

“To the extent Tesla delivers on its promises and continues to build great cars as a good company, noise generated by short sellers will be just that. If Tesla slips and doesn’t meet its promises or lets quality slip, shorts will be vindicated,” said Gene Munster, a stock analyst turned tech investor, who does not own Tesla shares.

The drama over the mooted buyout has added to a tumultuous year for Tesla, as Mr Musk has burnt cash trying to ramp up production of its newest Model 3 vehicle. In an emotional interview with the New York Times on Thursday, he acknowledged he was overworked and exhausted, saying his intense involvement at Tesla’s factory had taken a steep toll on his personal life and health.

Tesla’s board is exploring hiring a deputy who could take on some of Mr Musk’s operational duties.

But even as he lamented his round-the-clock schedule, Mr Musk took the opportunity to hit out at short sellers once again.

“They're not dumb guys, but they're not supersmart. They're OK. They're smartish,” he said.