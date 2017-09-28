This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Emerging market equities have enjoyed a marvellous 2017, rallying 25.3 per cent so far this year. With the dollar down 9.4 per cent in trade-weighted terms it has been a textbook play — EM equities always outperform when the greenback has the blues, or at least they have so far this millennium.

Yet that is where the textbook move ends. Look beneath the bonnet, and the behaviour of emerging market equities has been anything but normal, judged by the yardstick of history.

During the four previous bouts of dollar weakness (February 2002-March 2008, March 2009-December 2009, June 2010-July 2011 and January 2016-August 2016) emerging market-listed value stocks comfortably outperformed growth ones.

Indeed, over these four periods, the correlation between the trade-weighted dollar and the ratio of the performance of EM growth stocks to value ones was 85 per cent, according to calculations by Geoff Dennis, head of global emerging market equity strategy at UBS.

Yet since the dollar began its latest sell-off, in November last year, the exact opposite has happened: value stocks have underperformed growth ones so badly that the correlation has been -89 per cent, according to Mr Dennis. This glaring anomaly is depicted in the first chart.

This aberration is also visible at the sector level. Historically, energy and materials stocks have strongly outperformed the MSCI EM index as a whole during periods of dollar weakness, while IT stocks have markedly underperformed.

This time around, IT has been the strongest performing sector and energy the worst performer, as the second three chart illustrates.

“In the four previous periods of dollar weakness, energy stocks outperformed every time but they have underperformed this year. Technology stocks underperformed three times out of four, but they have outperformed by a long way this year,” Mr Dennis says.

As he adds, if, in November 2016, an emerging market equity investor had correctly called the subsequent dollar sell-off, they would probably have made less money this year than someone who thought the greenback was destined to strengthen.

He believes the odd patterns are as a result of structural changes in some of the key EM sectors. Emerging market IT stocks have been bolstered by the rapid advance of Chinese internet stocks such as Alibaba and Tencent. At the same time, EM oil and gas companies have been hurt by the impact of US shale production on global prices.

Richard Titherington, chief investment officer for emerging markets and Asia Pacific equities at JPMorgan, agrees with this prognosis.

He argues that the traditional pattern whereby a weaker dollar meant higher oil prices in dollar terms, has “broken down . . . depressing the energy sector” as a result of the development of shale resources and “longer term concerns around oil,” such as the emergence of electric vehicles.

In the four previous dollar down periods identified by Mr Dennis, the median gain for Brent crude prices was 71 per cent. This time around it has risen only 2 per cent, and was that only thanks to a September rally.

However, a modest pick up in economic growth in emerging markets (with the IMF forecasting growth of 4.5 per cent this year, compared to 4.1 per cent in 2016) and corporate profits (consensus forecasts are for 20 per cent earnings per share growth) is bolstering growth stocks, such as the tech companies, which often underperform when the dollar is weak.

“The weak dollar has been a benign environment for emerging markets and for the first time in quite a while we have seen corporate earnings rising nicely. We are still in a situation where we are seeing more earnings upgrades than downgrades,” says Mr Titherington.

“Value has continued to struggle. That’s mainly because we have seen this rebound in corporate earnings which has been concentrated in more of the growth-type areas. The pick-up in global activity has also favoured growth.”

Sean Taylor, global head of emerging market equities at Deutsche Asset Management, suggests that country-specific factors have also played a role.

Russia, which has a high weighting of energy and materials companies and a paucity of IT stocks, has suffered a 7.2 per cent slide in its Micex index so far this year, largely for geopolitical reasons.

The Moscow market has seen a de-rating (in terms of its price/earnings ratio) of almost 15 per cent, Mr Taylor calculates, due to disappointment that President Donald Trump has not softened US sanctions against the country, after Russian stocks enjoyed strong gains in late 2016 in anticipation of such a likelihood.

Mr Taylor also argues that a $2.9bn legal battle between Sistema, a privately held conglomerate, and Rosneft, the state-controlled oil major, had also deterred foreign investors who fear falling foul of the Russian state.

In contrast, markets such as South Korea and China, which have lots of heavyweight IT stocks but are less reliant on energy and materials, have enjoyed better backdrops. (while China has a welter of Shanghai-listed energy and resources stocks, these “A” shares are not yet included in the flagship MSCI Emerging Market stock index, which instead gains access to “China” via the Hong Kong “H” share market and the American depositary receipts of companies such as Alibaba and Netease).

China’s economy has performed better than many expected this year, prompting a re-rating of China-focused stocks and pushing up Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index by 25.6 per cent.

Mr Taylor also points to a China having had “a real squeeze on overnight [lending] rates this year [which] has really removed excess leverage from the system”. “For equity investors we think that’s good, it makes it a safer market,” he adds.

And while the South Korean market has been hit by the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye, concerns over potential reform of the country’s chaebol conglomerates and, more recently, fears of a possible war on the Korean peninsula, corporate earnings growth of 32 per cent has still allowed Seoul’s Kospi index to rise 17.1 per cent.

Can these underlying trends continue? Quite possibly.

Mr Dennis says that, even after the technology sector’s unusually punchy performance, it is still only trading on a price/earings ratio of 14.5, compared to a long-term average of 13.5, and is “not wildly out of line with the rest of the index”.

That said, he does believe tech stocks are “starting to become a little bit priced for perfection”, suggesting the possibility of a wobble if earnings growth falls short of lofty expectations.

Mr Taylor sees scope for the broader IT sector to be powered higher by Chinese internet stocks, which he sees achieving annual revenue growth of 20-25 per cent over the next five years as they continue to take business from offline firms.

Mr Titherington also expects the good times to roll on for a while longer, given a benign backdrop.

One thing that does concern him though is that “people are maybe a bit more complacent” given potential shocks ranging from a recovery in the dollar to all-out war between the US and North Korea.