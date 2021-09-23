Get a shot of weekend inspiration with the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning.
Staud leather Rey mini bag, £270, matchesfashion.com
Ashish sequinned cushion, £575, matchesfashion.com
Alice McCall polyester/metallic fibre trousers, £256, farfetch.com
Emanuele Bicocchi sterling-silver necklace, £760, farfetch.com
Dolce & Gabbana raffia small Sicily bag, £1,900
SS03 Egyptian-cotton table light, £3,600, 1stdibs.com
Disegnopiu polypropylene-cord Azzam bag, £1,060, artemest.com
Chanel wool jacket from Paris-Shanghai pre-fall 2010 show, £3,750, lymited.com
Polo Ralph Lauren raffia hat, £85
Manolo blahnik woven-leather Susa 50 sandals, £625, net-a-porter.com
Isa Boulder nylon Arcade bikini bottoms, £170, net-a-porter.com
Savannah Morrow The Label organic-cotton Valentina midi dress, £425, net-a-porter.com
Yuzefi vegan-leather bag, £370, harrods.com
Wales Bonner cotton Lotus dress, £850, net-a-porter.com
Loewe Paula’s Ibiza cotton top, £595, net-a-porter.com
Vibo Vesoul by Adrien Andoux and Frida Minet rope chair, c1940, POA, betonbrut.co.uk
Magda Butrym cotton-mix top, £830, selfridges.com
Gucci cotton-mix top, £870, net-a-porter.com
FC Ceramics Treillage vase #1, £245, artemest.com
Bottega Veneta cotton-mix bodysuit, £940, net-a-porter.com
Alanui wool skirt, £325, farfetch.com
Get alerts on Style when a new story is published