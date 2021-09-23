Aylin Bayhan

Staud leather Rey mini bag, £270, matchesfashion.com

Ashish sequinned cushion, £575, matchesfashion.com

Alice McCall polyester/metallic fibre trousers, £256, farfetch.com

Emanuele Bicocchi sterling-silver necklace, £760, farfetch.com

Dolce & Gabbana raffia small Sicily bag, £1,900

SS03 Egyptian-cotton table light, £3,600, 1stdibs.com

Disegnopiu polypropylene-cord Azzam bag, £1,060, artemest.com

Chanel wool jacket from Paris-Shanghai pre-fall 2010 show, £3,750, lymited.com

Polo Ralph Lauren raffia hat, £85

Manolo blahnik woven-leather Susa 50 sandals, £625, net-a-porter.com

Isa Boulder nylon Arcade bikini bottoms, £170, net-a-porter.com

Savannah Morrow The Label organic-cotton Valentina midi dress, £425, net-a-porter.com

Yuzefi vegan-leather bag, £370, harrods.com

Wales Bonner cotton Lotus dress, £850, net-a-porter.com

Loewe Paula’s Ibiza cotton top, £595, net-a-porter.com

Vibo Vesoul by Adrien Andoux and Frida Minet rope chair, c1940, POA, betonbrut.co.uk

Magda Butrym cotton-mix top, £830, selfridges.com

Gucci cotton-mix top, £870, net-a-porter.com

FC Ceramics Treillage vase #1, £245, artemest.com

Bottega Veneta cotton-mix bodysuit, £940, net-a-porter.com

Alanui wool skirt, £325, farfetch.com

