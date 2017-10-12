Netflix and eBay find the holes in the UK tax net

The numbers look odd. According to its annual report, eBay had sales of $1.3bn (£1bn) in the UK last year. Yet, as the FT reported this week, the company’s filings with the UK tax authorities showed revenues of £200m. Profits were just £7.6m, creating a UK tax liability of just £1.6m. What explains the £800m sales gap between the US and the UK reports? Furthermore, on the revenue reported in the UK, the profit margin is just 4 per cent. The company as a whole has a pre-tax profit margin closer to 30 per cent.

If that is not strange enough, consider Netflix, which has an estimated 6.5m UK subscribers. Given its prices, that ought to translate to something in the order of £400m in UK revenue. For UK tax purposes, however, Netflix reported revenue of £30m and negligible profit.

The problem seems simple. Both companies, by any normal standard, do a lot of business in the UK. But when tax time comes, their businesses suddenly become small. It thus looks — to anyone but a tax lawyer — like Her Majesty’s Revenue & Customs is simply getting swindled.

Yet the problem is not simple, not limited to the UK, and much larger than two companies. Every country has a distinct tax regime. These regimes were developed when companies were less global and most of their activity involved physical goods. This opens the field to limitless strategies for avoiding tax. Incorporating in a low-tax jurisdiction is only the first. The real trick is not creating taxable corporate beachheads in high-tax regimes, and where that fails, making sure that profits never appear in them.

When a company from country A sells something in country B, it is only liable for corporate taxes under B’s laws when it has (in the argot) a “permanent establishment” there. With trade in physical goods, this means, paradigmatically, a store. A store has employees, assets, a building. Where is Netflix’s UK store? It has only 14 employees in the country. Amazon or eBay have the problem of warehouses. But it is almost reasonable for them to argue that these are not generating taxable profit. The value is in the software, which sits in a server somewhere else. And if profit does appear to arise, then it may have to be paid — as a fee for the use of intellectual property — back to a Swiss or Irish subsidiary. Neither eBay nor Netflix is breaking the law. They are taking advantage of the antiquity of the concepts used in the tax code.

Recently mooted calls in some European capitals for a revenue-based tax, or one that applies only to digital companies, would create more problems then they would solve. Ultimately a solution to the creaking tax system will depend, first, on the US — home of the digital giants — reforming its tax system. Profits earned in international subsidiaries of US companies are not taxed until repatriated, so in many cases they are not taxed at all. The recent Republican tax proposal aims to change this, but in such vague terms that other loopholes loom.

Next, their needs to be an internationally co-ordinated reconfiguration of the tax base. EU proposals are a first effort in this direction. This does not mean that all countries should have the same tax rates, but rather should aim to agree about what taxable events are and where they occur. This will mean replacing the antiquated notion of a “permanent establishment”, with its focus on assets and employees, with something fit for the digital age. The new rules will be imperfect. Companies are, after all, in large part legal fictions. As the examples of eBay and Netflix show, however, the current system is manifestly unsatisfactory.