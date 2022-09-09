Sebastião Salgado’s show raises funds for reforestation

Yanomami Indigenous Territory State of Amazonas Brazil, 2014, by Sebastiao Salgado © Sebastiao Salgado, courtesy of Sotheby’s

Brazilian photojournalist Sebastião Salgado is the subject of Sotheby’s largest ever solo photography show, which is also the climate activist’s first US survey since the 1990s. Comprising 50 works from 1978 to the present (each from $40,000), the exhibition will donate 100 per cent of print sale proceeds to Instituto Terra, the reforestation non-profit founded by Salgado. He made his name establishing long-term connections with his subjects; this show highlights more than 12 of these communities, from the gold hunters of Pará to the Macuxi people of Roraima, northern Brazil. 26 September to 12 October, sothebys.com

Slash, Paul McCartney, Nile Rodgers and co team up to support Ukraine

Slash plays a Gibson Les Paul in the colours of the Ukrainian flag

This summer, a collection of more than 20 limited-edition guitars have travelled the world, passed from festival to festival and been played by musicians including Slash, Paul McCartney and Nile Rodgers. Each Gibson For Peace Les Paul model bears the colours of the Ukrainian flag, and will now be auctioned by Julien’s Auctions in Los Angeles, with all funds raised going to the Disaster Emergency Committee. 11 October to 13 November, juliensauctions.com

Abstract-patterned knits to support the Yawanawá people

Sheep Inc x Yawanawá wrap, £190

100 per cent of profits from these colourful knitted wraps (£190) will be donated to the Yawanawá Sociocultural Association, which works to protect the Brazilian community’s territory and culture. A collaboration between traceable knitwear brand Sheep Inc and the Yawanawá people themselves, the collection uses fine merino wool and geometric patterns inspired by traditional drawings. sheepinc.com

Six chefs unite to fight food poverty

From left, Jason Atherton, Dave Pynt, Philip Khoury, Angelo Musa and Tom Kerridge

“12 Michelin stars, six chefs and one Harrods table” – so goes the tagline for this one-off event at the Knightsbridge department store. Featuring a fish course from Jason Atherton and vanilla-lemon soufflé from Angelo Musa, Hôtel Plaza Athénée’s award-winning pastry chef, the menu is designed to showcase the best of luxury dining around the world. All proceeds from each ticket (£2,500) will benefit Refettorio Felix, a community kitchen serving vulnerable people in the Earl’s Court area and beyond. harrods.com

A new watch sale in the name of contemporary art

Chopard LUC Quattro Spirit 25

Just announced for early December, the inaugural TimeForArt auction will see a raft of art-inspired watches auctioned at Phillips New York. The sale includes a timepiece by enamel artist Anita Porchet and an hourglass collaboration between De Bethune and Marc Newson; its entire proceeds will go to the Swiss Institute, a non-profit space for artists around the world. The idea is to shine a light on the “creative core” of horology – and to bolster contemporary art in the process. Early December, timeforart.ch

60 years of James Bond memorabilia to benefit 45 charities

A single-breasted tuxedo worn by Timothy Dalton in 1989’s Licence to Kill is one of the lots © Licence to Kill © 1989 Danjaq, LLC and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc

This year marks 60 years since the release of Dr No, the first film in the James Bond series. To celebrate, Christie’s and EON Productions are hosting a two-part sale, all proceeds from which will support 45 different charities. Among the highlights are a number of cars – a 1981 Aston Martin V8 (estimate: £500,000-£700,000), a Land Rover Defender (£300,000-£500,000) and a Range Rover Sport SVR stunt car (£80,000-£120,000) – but an unlikely favourite is the bionic eyeball worn by Spectre villain Primo (£4,000-£6,000), which comes with a velvet cushion and gilded metal cradle. 15 September to 5 October, christies.com

Aspinal of London’s sunflower collection for Ukrainian charities

Aspinal Sunflower scarf, £145

First used in 1996 to celebrate Ukraine’s abandonment of nuclear weapons, the sunflower has become a global symbol of peace and solidarity during the Russian invasion. In response to the crisis, Aspinal of London’s Ukrainian creative director Mariya Dykalo has designed a silk sunflower scarf, a copy of her own oil painting using the colours of the Ukrainian flag. All proceeds from the scarf (£145) will be donated to the The Centre for Women’s Perspectives in Lviv, while a similarly coloured heart keyring (£45) is raising funds for Ukraine-based charity Dattalion. aspinaloflondon.com

A multi-course dinner in aid of hospitality workers

The terrace at Cinnamon Kitchen in Devonshire Square

For one night only, The Cinnamon Collection’s executive chef Vivek Singh – known for his attempt at the world’s hottest curry – will host a multi-course supper club with the help of five London chefs. The evening takes place at Devonshire Square’s Cinnamon Kitchen: Saiphin Moore, co-founder of Rosa’s Thai, will kick things off with courgette fritter canapés, followed by duck en croute from “London’s King of Pies” and the Galvin Brothers’ signature cured salmon. Tickets are priced from £150, with around 50 per cent of profits supporting Hospitality Action. 20 September, eventbrite.co.uk