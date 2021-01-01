All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

© Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images

Which RAF jet (above), first used in 1979, was retired from service in 2019? What’s the most common pub name in Britain? Which character speaks the first line of Macbeth? What’s the biggest city in Missouri? Whose Grasmere journal for 1802 includes a description of daffodils that “tossed & reeled & danced”? In 2019, the artist Max Siedentopf set up a sound installation in the Namib desert playing which band’s song “Africa” on a constant loop? Which villain was played by Cillian Murphy in Batman Begins? © Niklas Halle’n/AFP via Getty Images The editors of which magazine were prosecuted for obscenity at the Old Bailey (above) in 1971? Which TV series was presented by Geoffrey Hayes from 1973 to 1992? Sarah Winman was shortlisted for the 2017 Costa Novel Award with which book, whose title differs from her surname by only one letter?

Click here for the answers