Goldman Sachs leases more Frankfurt office space in run-up to Brexit

Goldman Sachs has signed a lease on a Frankfurt skyscraper that would allow it to add 800 staff in the German financial capital as it gears up to shift jobs out of the UK ahead of Brexit.

The US investment bank agreed this week to lease the top eight floors of the Marienturm tower, a 38-story building being built in the heart of Frankfurt’s business district.

The deal will give Goldman 10,000 sq ft of office space in the city with capacity for as many as 1,000 staff, a significant increase from the 200 people it currently employs there, according to a person briefed on the move. The Marienturm tower is set to be completed in 2019.

Goldman has sizeable offices in Dublin, Paris and Frankfurt as well as a growing back-office operation in Poland. But the US investment bank has so far been coy about where it would base its EU operations after the UK leaves the bloc in April 2019.

“Goldman Sachs has signed a lease agreement for the upper floors of the Marienturm in Frankfurt, a new office tower currently under construction,” a spokesman for the bank said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

“This expanded office space will allow us to grow our operations in Germany to continue serving our clients, as well as provide us with the space to execute on our Brexit contingency plan as needed”.

Goldman has been pushing the UK government to negotiate a multiyear transition period to give companies time to adjust to the country’s exit from the EU while warning that without this it may soon start moving some staff out of the UK.

The US bank employs 6,500 staff in the UK, mostly in London, where it is in the process of building a new European headquarters in Farringdon. But it has designed the site so sections can be sublet if it decides not to occupy all of the 850,000 sq ft of available space.

Lloyd Blankfein, chief executive of Goldman, said earlier this year that he expected London would still be Goldman’s largest European office in 10 years, and stressed that it would take as long as possible before making any big moves.

But he also warned: “If you cannot benefit from access to the EU from the UK, and nobody knows what those rules and determinations will be, then the risk is there will be some adjustment that will cause some people to have a smaller footprint in the UK.”

Mr Blankfein added that if there is no two-year implementation period after Brexit talks, the bank “may have to do things prematurely and we will have to do a range of things as a precaution and take steps. But right now we are trying to avoid that.”