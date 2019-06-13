White House press secretary Sarah Sanders will leave her job at the end of June, Donald Trump has announced.

In a tweet on Thursday afternoon, the US president said: “After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas . . .

“She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas — she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!”

Mr Trump did not name a replacement for Ms Sanders.

Ms Sanders was a senior adviser for Mr Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and then served as deputy press secretary. She replaced Sean Spicer in July 2017 as White House press secretary after he said he would step down from the role.

More to follow