A year ago, American chief executives and company chairs fell over themselves in their haste to leave Donald Trump’s business councils after the US president’s equivocations over the violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville. Since then, American CEOs have also publicly opposed Mr Trump on a range of other issues, including same-sex marriage, gun control and immigration.

But, argues Andrew Edgcliffe-Johnson, corporate America’s leaders have remained oddly reticent on an issue that threatens their cost bases and supply chains: Mr Trump’s stoking of a possible trade war with China.

Campaigning on social issues is all very well, Andrew writes, but in doing so CEOs have forgotten to make the case for the very rules-based international order that has previously allowed their companies to thrive.

Janan Ganesh writes that, notwithstanding the legal jeopardy in which several of Mr Trump’s former aides find themselves, the president’s fate will be settled by politics, not the law.

Betsy Atkins, a member of the board of Volvo Cars, offers some ways in which her counterparts on the board of Tesla can mitigate the damage caused by the compulsive tweeting of Elon Musk.

Yousuf Nazar, a former head of Citigroup’s global emerging markets investments, argues that new Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan faces a substantial challenge in reforming his country’s under-performing economy.

What do you say now, Mr Corbyn? : letter from Emeritus Prof Chris Hamnett, King’s College London, UK

Given the massive hyperinflation in Venezuela, the crippling food shortages and the 95 per cent devaluation of the bolívar, could Jeremy Corbyn confirm whether he still sees Venezuela as an economically well run socialist paradise that Britain should aim to emulate?

In response to Lula da Silva’s vision of Brazil is a damaging fiction, Santa Esmeralda says:

The political system in Brazil has been hijacked by a plethora of micro parties in congress which only exist to sell their votes to the highest bidders […] The main symptom of this malady is the extreme fragmentation of congress, along with the undue power of sparsely populated agro-states to influence congress.

To anyone who feels hopeless — know that you are not alone: letter from Peter Gartrell, Washington DC, US

The Financial Times did a great service to its readers by publishing such an honest account of one person’s struggle to balance work, life and mental health. The author, furthermore, should be commended for sharing his story. The article is an important reminder of our collective responsibility to look out for the wellbeing of co-workers, friends and family members, which starts with clearly communicating a willingness to listen without judgment.

