Berkshire Hathaway executive Tracy Britt Cool, who was hired by Warren Buffett as his financial assistant a decade ago, is leaving to form her own investment group.

Ms Britt Cool intends to create an investment vehicle that acquires and builds businesses, similar to Berkshire, she told The Wall Street Journal in an interview published Wednesday. A spokesperson for Berkshire confirmed Ms Britt Cool’s departure.

“There are companies that I think there’s a lot of value in helping them get to the next level, but they’re too small for Berkshire,” she said.

Considered Mr Buffett’s protégé, Ms Britt Cool, 35, joined Berkshire in 2009 after graduating from Harvard Business School. During her tenure at Berkshire, she gained a reputation for aiding the conglomerate’s underperforming companies. She has served as chief executive of cookware maker Pampered Chef, one of Berkshire’s subsidiaries, since 2014. Ms Britt Cool has also been chairman of two of the company’s retail businesses, Benjamin Moore and Oriental Trading.

“She was the fireman,” Mr Buffett told the Journal. “Anything I’ve assigned her she’s done a first-class job on.”

Ms Britt Cool plans to leave Pampered Chef at the end of March and resign from the board of Buffett-backed food group Kraft Heinz in the first quarter of 2020.