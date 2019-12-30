Spain’s Socialist and radical left Podemos parties on Monday outlined corporate tax increases and more worker-friendly labour legislation as they unveiled their programme for the country’s first coalition government since the return of democracy 44 years ago.

The agreement, which includes proposals to lift the minimum wage to 60 per cent of average national wages, helps clear the way for a government led by Pedro Sánchez, the Socialist leader, to take office following an inconclusive general election in November.

“This is the programme of a progressive coalition,” Mr Sánchez told parliament. “This is our opportunity to build a juster society.”

Mr Sánchez, and Pablo Iglesias, the Podemos leader, announced an initial deal two days after the election, Spain’s fourth in four years. But it has taken weeks to hammer out an agreement that is expected to bring a far-left party into government for the first time since the Spanish civil war.

The coalition still needs to win the backing of parliament, where the combined forces of the two parties — 120 seats for the Socialists and 35 for Podemos — fall far short of a majority in the 350-seat chamber. Although the Socialists won the largest share of the vote in November, they failed for a second time this year to win a working majority.

“We are aware that we do not have a majority in parliament, but it is our ambition to win majorities day by day, law by law,” Mr Sánchez said.

Mr Iglesias said the coalition programme was designed to make Spain “a world reference of modernity” and support the most vulnerable.

Measures include a new minimum corporate tax rate of 15 per cent, rising to 18 per cent for banks and energy utilities. Tax on capital gains above €140,000 would be increased by 4 points to 27 per cent.

Other proposals include strengthening protection against dismissal for absences caused by illness and increasing income tax for people earning more than €300,000 a year by 4 percentage points.

In a step that could unblock vital parliamentary support, Spain’s solicitor-general’s office on Monday proposed temporarily releasing Oriol Junqueras, a jailed Catalan independence leader, so he can be sworn in as a member of the European Parliament.

The move is seen as a gesture to the Republican Catalan Left (ERC), whose abstention in the parliamentary vote is essential for the new government to win approval.

The ERC put negotiations with the Socialists on hold after the European Court of Justice ruled earlier this month that Mr Junqueras, the ERC leader, benefited from parliamentary immunity because he was an elected MEP even though he had not yet been sworn in.

The final decision on Spain’s response to the ECJ rests with its supreme court.

Securing the abstention of the ERC should ensure parliamentary approval of the Socialist-Podemos coalition, which is already counting on the support of the Basque Nationalist party and several other smaller groups.