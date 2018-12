Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The case of Asia Bibi, a Pakistani Christian woman targeted by Islamist extremists, has focused international attention on the country's draconian blasphemy laws and on its treatment of its Christian minority. Farhan Bokhari tells Jyotsna Singh why the issue is such a difficult one for Imran Khan, the prime minister, to resolve.