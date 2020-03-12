Be the first to know about new Coronavirus stories

Spain’s king and the country’s cabinet have been tested for coronavirus while the Real Madrid football team has gone into quarantine, as the virus spreads throughout the Madrid region. Parliamentary activities have been curtailed for at least two weeks.

As of Thursday afternoon, the country had registered 2,968 cases, of which almost half are in Madrid. Nationwide, 84 people have died, while 189 have recovered.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia underwent tests after it was announced that Irene Montero, Spain’s equalities minister, had contracted the virus.

Ms Montero attended an event with the queen last week. The minister and her partner, Pablo Iglesias, Spain’s deputy prime minister and leader of the radical Podemos party, are in quarantine.

Spain’s government said Ms Montero’s condition was good and that all members of the cabinet were undergoing tests, the results of which would be announced on Thursday afternoon. Pedro Sánchez, prime minister, who was due to chair a session of the cabinet to approve an emergency economic package, will take part in subsequent meetings by teleconference.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid said both its football and basketball teams, and the associated staff, were going into quarantine after one of the members of the first basketball team had tested positive. All first and second division La Liga games will be suspended for at least two weeks.

As the disease spread, the Basque Country, which has registered 346 cases, the second highest tally in Spain, and Catalonia, which has registered the third highest with 260 cases, said they were following Madrid’s example and closing schools to limit transmission. So did the Galicia and Murcia regions.

The clampdown in Madrid has reduced the number of passengers on public transport — a possible vector of transmission — by about 40 per cent compared with last week.

“We will do whatever the health ministry says,” Isabel Díaz Ayuso, head of the Madrid regional government, told Spanish television on Thursday morning, as she left open the possibility of a complete shutdown of the city and the surrounding area. “If they finally decide to do it, they should tell us how to close down Madrid and we will co-operate as much as we can.”

She also said regional authorities were seeking to triple the number of beds in hospitals and intensive care units.

The regional administration has this week also shut museums, theatres and galleries — including the Prado and the Reina Sofia — to combat the spread of the virus. The number of tourists to the city has slumped, with forward bookings also collapsing.