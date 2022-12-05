This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Trading blocs, exchange rates, international trade, economic growth

The labour market:

Brexit ended the supply of cheap European labour to the UK. Briefly outline the arguments for and against such a policy

Northern Ireland conundrum:

Explain the Northern Ireland Protocol

Explain why the Northern Ireland economy has outperformed the rest of the UK in recent years

The conspiracy of silence:

Briefly outline why neither the Conservative party nor the Labour party wish to engage in a debate about Brexit

Winners and losers:

Identify the companies that have benefited from Brexit

Why will young people be particularly disadvantaged by Brexit?

To what extent will new trade deals with countries such as Australia and New Zealand compensate for Brexit?

What is a customs union?

Make a note of Chris Giles’ three conclusions re. Brexit

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College