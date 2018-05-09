Lloyd’s, the London-based insurance market, has banned its syndicates from writing business for the US National Rifle Association.

The move comes after regulators in the US took action against companies that were involved in an NRA-branded insurance scheme, saying that it was unlawful.

Lloyd’s said on Wednesday: “The Lloyd’s Corporation has given very careful consideration as to whether syndicates at Lloyd’s should continue to insure programmes offered, marketed, endorsed or otherwise made available through the National Rifle Association of America.”

It added: “This is now subject to an inquiry by the New York Department of Financial Services. Therefore Lloyd’s Corporation has decided to direct underwriters in the market to terminate any existing programmes of this type and not to enter into any new ones.”

The ban, which does not extend to insurance for gun manufacturers, will affect about half a dozen of Lloyd’s 83 syndicates.

The NRA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this week the NYDFS fined Illinois Union, a subsidiary of Chubb, $1.3m for underwriting the NRA-branded Carry Guard programme. The regulator said that the Carry Guard scheme illegally provided liability insurance to gun owners for acts of intentional wrongdoing, and also illegally provided cover for legal costs incurred by gun owners and their families.

At the time, Maria Vullo, financial services superintendent, said: “DFS will continue its comprehensive investigation into this matter to ensure that New York insurance law is enforced and that consumers are no longer conned into buying so-called ‘self-defence’ insurance coverage.”

Chubb said: “Chubb recognises its responsibility to ensure that its policies comply with New York law. Chubb at all times intended and believed its coverage to be in full compliance with New York law. Chubb believes that this settlement is the best way to resolve the coverage questions raised by the department.”

The NYDFS last week fined US-based insurance broker Lockton $7m for administering Carry Guard insurance for the NRA.

Lockton said: “As part of our settlement, we will continue to co-operate with the New York regulators to remediate any issues or concerns.”

Chubb and Lockton have both withdrawn from NRA-branded insurance.

After the Florida school shooting in February, a number of companies including Avis and MetLife distanced themselves from the NRA, while retailers Dick’s Sporting Goods, Walmart and Kroger limited the sale of firearms.

The Lloyd’s ban was driven by the NYDFS investigation into Carry Guard, rather than by any wider move to apply ethical principles to its syndicates’ underwriting.

Insurers in Europe are increasingly deciding to restrict their underwriting based on ethical criteria. Last week, Germany’s Allianz announced a strategy to pull out of underwriting coal companies entirely by 2040. That followed similar announcements from Axa, Scor and Zurich.