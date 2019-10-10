The UK’s most counterfeited banknote has been overhauled by the central bank to make it harder to forge.

The Bank of England unveiled on Thursday the new-look £20 note, which has two windows and a two-colour metallic hologram that would make it harder to counterfeit. According to the central bank, it is now “the most secure Bank of England note yet”.

While less than one in 5,000 banknotes in circulation are fakes, the vast majority of those discovered by the BoE are £20 notes, the central bank’s statistics show.

There are 2bn £20 notes in circulation, according to the BoE, out of a total of 3.8bn. Yet faked £20s also accounted for nine out of 10 counterfeit notes discovered by the central bank last year.

The new £20 note, which will go into use in February, will feature a 1799 self-portrait of artist JMW Turner and will be the first to be signed by BoE chief cashier Sarah John.

The security features of the new £20 note were made possible by printing it on polymer, rather than paper, BoE governor Mark Carney said in a speech at the Turner Contemporary Gallery in Margate, East Kent, whose coast inspired many of the artist’s works.

The new £20 has also been designed to make it easier for blind people to recognise.

“Features like the differing colour palettes, differing sizes and raised print enable those who are visually impaired to recognise different notes,” Mr Carney said.

“As with the new polymer £10, the new £20 will also include a tactile feature — a series of raised dots in the upper left-hand corner — to improve accessibility further.”